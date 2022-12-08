Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium
The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production
The original concept was revealed back in 2019. Now, just three years later, the Lightyear 0 solar car has entered production. The sleek hatchback is the world’s first solar-powered vehicle and currently runs with a six-figure price tag of around $262,100. Seeing a fully solar vehicle is intriguing, and...
Ars Technica
New device can make hydrogen when dunked in salt water
With renewable energy becoming cheaper, there's a growing impetus to find ways to store it economically. Batteries can handle short-term fluxes in production but may not be able to handle longer-term shortfalls or seasonal changes in power output. Hydrogen is one of several options being considered that has the potential to serve as a longer-term bridge between periods of high renewable productivity.
seafoodsource.com
Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct
A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
A novel sodium-sulphur battery has 4 times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries
To realize the universal goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the world is keenly looking at advancements in battery technology. Lower costs, higher capacity, and optimal utilization of scarce natural resources are expected to play a major role in taking the mission forward. Helping to realize the goal, a group...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
electrek.co
New V2X program will study how bidirectional EV charging can lower utility costs
Bidirectional charging allows EV owners to use energy from their car batteries to power their homes or send the energy back to the grid. The innovative technology can save EV drivers money on utility costs while helping lower electricity demand during peak periods. How bidirectional EV charging can bring down...
Report assesses requirements to convert to a battery electric fleet
In a recently released report, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) assesses the infrastructure requirements to convert the U.S. vehicle fleet to battery electric. Full electrification would use more than 40 percent of the country’s present electricity generation, with some states needing to generate as much as 60 percent more electricity. Domestic long-haul trucking would […] The post Report assesses requirements to convert to a battery electric fleet appeared first on Transportation Today.
techaiapp.com
Researchers harvest electricity from wood soaking in water
Water and wood may one day be all that’s needed to provide electrical power for a household. At a time when energy is a critical issue for many millions of people worldwide, scientists in Sweden have managed to generate electricity with the help of these two renewable resources. The...
disruptmagazine.com
How To Maintain Solar Battery For Your Solar Panels
Solar panels are the solution to provide your home or office with a solar electric system. It is helpful to add 24*7 electricity to your home. You will need to focus on the particular aspects of solar panels to deal with the solar energy systems in your area. A solar...
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
Yamaha Engine Components To Be Made From Lighter, More Recyclable Wood Fibers
Yamaha will use CNF engine components in its personal watercraft starting in 2024 but is looking to expand to motorcycles as well.
thededicatedhouse.com
The Right Size Charge Controller For Your 500-Watt Solar Panel
Hello World! Welcome Friends! A charge controller is required to keep a battery from overcharging when using solar panels. For example, if you have a 500W solar panel, the charge controller must be able to handle the amount of current being sent from the panel and the battery. So what...
teslarati.com
The future of solar EVs is called into question
Due to recent economic turbulence, the future of solar EVs is being called into question. This morning, Sono Motors reservation holders were hit with a shocking notification; the company is on the verge of abandoning its solar electric vehicle project due to a lack of funds. A few weeks prior, solar EV brand Aptera announced that they would be making yet another prototype variation and pushing back its production start date. And while Lightyear Motors has begun producing its Lightyear 0 solar EVs, it is far from the scale many hoped for. So is this the end of solar EVs? It’s not immediately clear.
tedmag.com
DistributED: Futures Group, Electric Vehicles
NAED’s Futures Group, which held a packed-house in-person meeting at NAED’s recent Eastern Region Conference, is planning its next Office Hours event on December 8 at 1pm Central Time. This special podcast previews the next topic for the Futures Group, which is Electric Vehicles: Potential and Potential Roadblocks.
Comments / 0