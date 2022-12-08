ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

Mass sodium-ion battery production rolls off GWh-class factory as it paves the way for affordable cells without lithium

The world's first mass production of sodium-ion batteries, developed by HiNa Battery, has reportedly begun with an initial 1 GWh capacity, scheduled to reach 3-5 GWh next year. The most obvious advantage of sodium-ion batteries is that they don't use expensive lithium whose price has shot up 700% in the past two years or so, making electric vehicles and storage systems way more expensive to produce, with the increase in costs passed on to consumers.
Benzinga

Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?

As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
BGR.com

Lightyear’s ‘solar car’ with 300-mile range has entered production

The original concept was revealed back in 2019. Now, just three years later, the Lightyear 0 solar car has entered production. The sleek hatchback is the world’s first solar-powered vehicle and currently runs with a six-figure price tag of around $262,100. Seeing a fully solar vehicle is intriguing, and...
Ars Technica

New device can make hydrogen when dunked in salt water

With renewable energy becoming cheaper, there's a growing impetus to find ways to store it economically. Batteries can handle short-term fluxes in production but may not be able to handle longer-term shortfalls or seasonal changes in power output. Hydrogen is one of several options being considered that has the potential to serve as a longer-term bridge between periods of high renewable productivity.
seafoodsource.com

Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct

A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Interesting Engineering

Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why

Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
Jalopnik

Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen

Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Portable off-grid solar and battery kit from Canada

SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
electrek.co

New V2X program will study how bidirectional EV charging can lower utility costs

Bidirectional charging allows EV owners to use energy from their car batteries to power their homes or send the energy back to the grid. The innovative technology can save EV drivers money on utility costs while helping lower electricity demand during peak periods. How bidirectional EV charging can bring down...
Transportation Today News

Report assesses requirements to convert to a battery electric fleet

In a recently released report, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) assesses the infrastructure requirements to convert the U.S. vehicle fleet to battery electric. Full electrification would use more than 40 percent of the country’s present electricity generation, with some states needing to generate as much as 60 percent more electricity. Domestic long-haul trucking would […] The post Report assesses requirements to convert to a battery electric fleet appeared first on Transportation Today.
techaiapp.com

Researchers harvest electricity from wood soaking in water

Water and wood may one day be all that’s needed to provide electrical power for a household. At a time when energy is a critical issue for many millions of people worldwide, scientists in Sweden have managed to generate electricity with the help of these two renewable resources. The...
disruptmagazine.com

How To Maintain Solar Battery For Your Solar Panels

Solar panels are the solution to provide your home or office with a solar electric system. It is helpful to add 24*7 electricity to your home. You will need to focus on the particular aspects of solar panels to deal with the solar energy systems in your area. A solar...
thededicatedhouse.com

The Right Size Charge Controller For Your 500-Watt Solar Panel

Hello World! Welcome Friends! A charge controller is required to keep a battery from overcharging when using solar panels. For example, if you have a 500W solar panel, the charge controller must be able to handle the amount of current being sent from the panel and the battery. So what...
teslarati.com

The future of solar EVs is called into question

Due to recent economic turbulence, the future of solar EVs is being called into question. This morning, Sono Motors reservation holders were hit with a shocking notification; the company is on the verge of abandoning its solar electric vehicle project due to a lack of funds. A few weeks prior, solar EV brand Aptera announced that they would be making yet another prototype variation and pushing back its production start date. And while Lightyear Motors has begun producing its Lightyear 0 solar EVs, it is far from the scale many hoped for. So is this the end of solar EVs? It’s not immediately clear.
tedmag.com

DistributED: Futures Group, Electric Vehicles

NAED’s Futures Group, which held a packed-house in-person meeting at NAED’s recent Eastern Region Conference, is planning its next Office Hours event on December 8 at 1pm Central Time. This special podcast previews the next topic for the Futures Group, which is Electric Vehicles: Potential and Potential Roadblocks.

