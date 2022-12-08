Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
THS senior named Coca-Cola scholarship semifinalist
ALABASTER – Thompson High School senior Stephanie Alexandra “Lexie” Jones has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship. The achievement-based scholarship is awarded to seniors for their capacity to lead and serve and their commitment to making a significant impact in their schools.
Shelby Reporter
Liberty Lane project at MHS honors school’s veterans
MONTEVALLO – Students at Montevallo High School are continuing their commitment to honoring veterans in various ways. Several student organizations at MHS once again raised money for Wreaths Across America, and this year, the school launched a new project aimed at honoring student veterans. The project has involved the...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Oaks welcomes new assistant principal
PELHAM – Pelham Oaks Elementary School has announced a new assistant principal, Kelsey Deason will join the Panther family. “I am honored and so excited to be joining the Pelham Oaks family,” Deason said in a Facebook post. “As an educator, I have been able to support students and teachers as an interventionist, first grade teacher, fourth grade teacher and district wide instructional specialist.”
Shelby Reporter
Pelham City Schools honors teachers & support person of the year recipients
PELHAM – Pelham City Schools congratulated the recipients of the teacher & support person of the year award. Recipients were Harrison and Bob Sherer from Pelham Oaks Elementary, Stacey Brown and Kaneesha McGinnis from Pelham Ridge Elementary, Lilly Walker Ward and Katie Gotham from Pelham Park Middle School and Tonya Hatch and Shelley Bates from Pelham High School.
Shelby Reporter
Calera Christmas Parade sees successful turnout
CALERA – Calera welcomed the Christmas season on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the city held its annual Christmas parade along U.S. 31 at 6 p.m. The parade, which was hosted by Calera Parks & Recreation, took place in the historic downtown district and was centered around city hall. The theme this year was Christmas characters.
Shelby Reporter
June Fletcher named grand marshal of Pelham Christmas parade
PELHAM – Pelham Strong and the city of Pelham selected June Fletcher as the Grand Marshall of the Pelham Hometown Christmas Parade. Fletcher rode down the parade route in a black topless car, with a parade sign that read “Grand Marshall” and waved to the parade attendees.
Shelby Reporter
City of Montevallo announces parade and window decorating contest winners
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s downtown has been decorated to mirror the front of a Christmas card, making it a perfect holiday backdrop for the city’s annual holiday festivities. The city began the holiday season with the county’s first Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 1. Local residents lined...
wvua23.com
Hillcrest update: Schools across Alabama reporting similar threats
The Tuscaloosa County School System said any parents who wish to check their children out of Hillcrest High School can do so by going to Hillcrest High School. TCSS released the following statement on its website:. December 13, 2022. 10:50 am. This morning, information was received by the school system...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham high school students express creativity in poetry slam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students in Birmingham’s seven high schools expressed themselves on Friday night through creative arts. Flourish Alabama hosted the third annual Word Up! Festival Youth Poetry Slam. A total of $5,000 was on the line. The money is exciting but building relationships with their peers is...
Shelby Reporter
Chris Willis sworn in as next Helena Councilmember
HELENA – Chris Willis was sworn in as the next Helena City councilmember on Monday night, Dec. 12. All members of the Helene City Council voted in favor of resolution 12122022 to appoint Willis to fill the vacancy of Seat Place 1. Willis then completed the Oath of Office, administered by Judge of Probate Allison Boyd.
Shelby Reporter
Unsung holiday heroes
As we’re approaching Christmas, more and more towns and cities are holding their annual holiday festivities. There are Christmas parades, tree lightings, or in the case of Alabaster, a water tower lighting. As we enjoy these events and others that our municipalities put on, it is easy to miss...
Shelby Reporter
Update from the Council – Alice Lobell
The holidays are upon us, and what a great time to enjoy this special hometown. In October many of us enjoyed the Pumpkin House in Old Town, built by the Beautification Board. Several “witches rides” in neighborhoods like Old Cahaba and Hillsboro were fun and entertaining, both as a spectator and a participant. Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a haunted house or two, and I must admit that I finally found the courage to go through one with my Helena Teen Council as my support group!
wvtm13.com
Nurse practitioner program grads excited for careers despite potential burnout
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A study from Elsevier Health shows 47 percent of health care professionals plan to leave the field by 2025. Cahaba Medical Care has the first and only nurse practitioner residency program in Alabama. The program graduated six students on Thursday, and these recent graduates are ready to answer the call.
Shelby Reporter
Video highlights 95-year legacy of Montevallo Fire and Rescue
MONTEVALLO – The legacy of service Montevallo Fire and Rescue has established over the last 95 years reaches far beyond the confines of the Montevallo community. The department has served as the starting place and training grounds for many people, including more than 50 career fire service members. “For...
It’s time for change on BJCC board, a bastion of good old boy cronyism
When Dr. Clyde Echols was initially appointed to the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Complex board of directors, Randall Woodfin was seven years old. That was 1988. He’s still on the board, still settled in a seat at the foot of the table in the room where the nine-member group—eight men, one woman— meets each month. A long-retired optometrist, Echols served as board chair for more than a decade and now sits as treasurer. Sits at the same table Woodfin now occupies, too, in the ex-officio board slot designated for the mayor of Birmingham. Woodfin is now 41 years old.
wbrc.com
Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
wbhm.org
Smart homes made affordable for Birmingham residents
One way people can reduce their impact on the climate — and save money on utilities — is to be more economical with energy at home. But making energy-efficient upgrades and installing new technology isn’t cheap. Last May, Bertina Robinson was driving on First Street South in...
White Birmingham restaurant owner sues over alleged discrimination
A Birmingham attorney and restaurant owner says that the federal government discriminated against his business because he is a white man, and he's taking the argument to federal court.
wbrc.com
Two Tuscaloosa churches coming together for the 2022 Community Christmas Dinner
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tuscaloosa churches are coming together to offer their community a taste of Christmas. First Community Church and Saint Paul Baptist Church will prepare 400 Christmas dinner plates consisting of dressing, chicken, ham, green beans, rolls and dessert. Meals will be offered from noon until 2...
Who are the 50 highest paid employees with the City of Birmingham?
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list.
