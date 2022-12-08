ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to Do in Pueblo Dec. 9-24: Ring in the holidays with lights, levity and live music

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
 5 days ago
Friday, Dec. 9

ElectriCritters at the Pueblo Zoo

3455 Nuckolls Ave. | 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 11, then daily through Dec. 27 excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day | Help celebrate the 30th anniversary of Southern Colorado's largest holiday light show featuring more than 150 animal-themed light displays. The walk-through event helps raise funds to feed and care for the zoo's 400-plus animals. Special events include an evening designed for guests with sensory sensitivities on Dec. 14 and Santa Sundays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Tickets can be purchased at the gate and cost is $9 for adults, $7 for children, or $7 and $5 for adult and child zoo members, respectively. Children younger than 3 are admitted free. Find out more at pueblozoo.org/electricritters.

A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol at Steel City Theatre Co.

241 S. Santa Fe Ave. | 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17; 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17 and 18 | Local thespians will perform a classic holiday tale with a fairy-tale treatment as famous fairy-tale characters take on the memorable roles of Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol." The fun-filled adaptation stays true to the warmth and heart of the classic and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets range from $12 to $15.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Pueblo Chess Club Winter Open at Rawlings Public Library

100 E. Abriendo Ave. | Registration is 9-10 a.m. and first game is at 10:15 a.m. | Timed games will be determined by the number of entries. Participants can bring their own chess sets. Prizes of $40, $20 and $15 will be awarded to first- through third-place finishers. Cost is a $10 entry fee.

Holiday Celebration at El Centro del Quinto Sol

609 E. Sixth St. | noon to 2 p.m. | Pueblo Parks and Recreation staff will host the free event featuring holiday games and activities for the whole family. There will be a gift giveaway for the children. Children must be present to receive a gift. Gifts will be given away while supplies last.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Tunes 'n Tales Christmas concert at Westminster Presbyterian Church

10 University Circle | 6:30 p.m. | Lupe Gutierrez and other Pueblo area musicians and singers will perform holiday, sacred and secular music in conjunction with the music ministry of Westminster Presbyterian Church. All are invited. A free-will offering will be taken, and a reception will follow the performance. Call 719-561-8031 for details.

Pueblo Express Christmas Train at Pueblo Railway Museum

Union Depot, 200 W. B St. | 4-8 p.m. Dec. 10, 16, 17 and 24 | All Aboard the Pueblo Express for holiday-themed rides. Locomotive rides cost $15 and caboose rides are $10.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

A Christmas Comedy at Family Worship Center

3800 Parker Blvd. | 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 14, 15 and 16 | The production is free and open to the public, but reservations are required at group.life/christmas due to limited space. Last year all performances were at capacity. Dessert will be served at intermission.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Christmas Pop-up Event at Pueblo Community College

Welcome Center, 900 W. Orman Ave. | 5-8 p.m. | Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center is sponsoring the event to allow residents to shop local small business booths for holiday gifts. Call 719-549-3245 for details.

Celebrate Christmas Concert at Pueblo Christian Center

1605 S. Pueblo Blvd. | 6 p.m. | Southern Colorado Community Connections is hosting its 12th annual “Celebrate Christmas it’s all about a Child” concert event featuring Christmas musical performances by a variety of local artists. The concert is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift that will be donated to children and adolescents being served by the Pueblo County Department of Social Services Child Welfare Division. For details, call Jesse Sena at 719-671-5451.

Winter Choir Concert at Pueblo East High School

9 Macneil Road | 7 p.m. | Holiday songs will be performed by four choirs: Eagle Pride, Las Voces Bonitas, Tone Troopers and the Les Jongleurs. In between each choir performance, the audience is invited to sing along to a favorite holiday tune.

Fuel & Iron Holiday Family Feast at Pueblo Union Depot

132 W. B St. | 6-8 p.m. | Taste the holiday spirit with Fuel & Iron Food Hall chefs during the inaugural feast featuring sneak previews of Diavolo Pueblo Hot Chicken, Mosh Ramen, Santa Fonda, Solar Roast, Steel Crescent Kitchen and The Cutting Board. Guests will enjoy a three-course dining experience, cash bar and the opportunity to bid on unique gifts and experiences from the chefs. Dishes will include Smoked Salmon Terrine, Duck Confit lettuce wraps and Shepherd's Pie. Cost is $60 per person and tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Friday, Dec. 16

Big Daddy Weave concert at Pueblo Memorial Hall

1 City Hall Place | Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. | Christian band Big Daddy Weave will perform songs from their new album including “Alive,” “I Know,” and “All Things New,” as well as old favorites. Tickets range from $48 to $103 and are on sale at pueblomemorialhall.com.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Pueblo Riverwalk

Veterans Bridge, behind 120 Riverwalk Place at the corner of Alan Hamel Avenue and South Main Street | 10-11 a.m. | The ceremony is hosted by Pueblo Elks Lodge in honor of veterans. Retired or active-duty members of U.S. military branches will place a wreath in honor of their branch. The event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Christmas Concert at Sangre de Cristo Arts & Conference Center

210 N. Santa Fe. Ave. | 2 p.m. | Join the Pueblo Municipal Band for a free concert featuring favorite holiday tunes. Donations will be accepted.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Halfway Home toy drive

803 W. Fourth St., suites B and R | 1 p.m. |Halfway Home Pueblo, a nonprofit youth resource center dedicated to educating and mentoring children, will distribute toys to those in need. To sign up for the toy giveaway, go to the nonprofit’s website at halfwayhomepueblo.org and click on the events tab by Dec. 20. New-toy or monetary donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and up until 11 a.m. Dec. 21.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Center for Inner Peace

740 W. 15th St. | 4-5 p.m. | Join Rev. Neema Caughran for a candlelight service that is more spiritual than religious. Call 719-543-2274 for details.

Want us to include your event in this calendar? Send details by email, with "Things to Do" in the subject line, totharmon@chieftain.com. The calendar is available online and

