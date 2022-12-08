Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Monday night, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens, with light southerly winds. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the week, but we will be staying very cold. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low 30s and lows will be in the single digits to low teens. These cold conditions are expected to last right through the coming weekend.

OREGON STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO