Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Icy roads and school closures
COCC (All Campuses): CLOSED. While we are expecting some partial clearing today, we do begin with spots of ice and some snow flurries. Skies will become partly cloudy and breezes will stay light out of the north. Daytime highs, however, do not warm up much. We will top out in the mid 30's. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens with light southerly winds.
KTVZ
Dry and cold week at hand
Our skies will stay mostly cloudy Monday night, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens, with light southerly winds. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the week, but we will be staying very cold. Highs will be in the mid-20s to low 30s and lows will be in the single digits to low teens. These cold conditions are expected to last right through the coming weekend.
KTVZ
OSU researchers see need for greater awareness around timing of electricity usage among customers
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — A new study published in Nature Energy found that electricity customers often lack awareness of their daily energy-use patterns at home, which could have a serious financial impact as utility companies move toward time-of-use energy pricing models. If utilities change their pricing structures, consumers need...
KTVZ
Lots of snow today, with a cold week ahead
A full day of snowfall all throughout the region brought a white coat to the High Desert this Sunday. A winter storm warning was in effect all day Sunday, expiring at 10 p.m. Sunday night. The chances for snow go away as we enter the work week, but the cold...
KTVZ
Clearer; staying cold
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We are off to a clear and cold start this morning, with many experiencing some patchy freezing fog. Skies will stay mostly sunny today, but we will also stay cold. Highs will only reach the mid 30's with calm winds. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and we will see cold temperatures staying with us. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. Winds will remain calm.
KTVZ
Youngkin schedules February special election in Virginia to fill Donald McEachin’s seat
A special election in Virginia to replace the late Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died last month, will take place in February, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. The election in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will be held February 21, 2023, and candidates have until December 23 to declare their candidacy, according to an order signed by Youngkin, a Republican.
Comments / 0