ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State basketball's Isaac Likekele takes leave from team

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qoifp_0jcFgoKH00

Ohio State will be without starter Isaac Likekele for its Big Ten opener against Rutgers and possibly longer.

Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, has temporarily left the program to return home to address some personal matters, according to an Ohio State release. The Dispatch has learned that Likekele’s return to Texas is related to a family illness as well as the loss of at least one close friend.

Although it’s not immediately clear how long Likekele will be away from the program, he is expected to return.

Listed at 6-5, 215 pounds, Likekele arrived at Ohio State as a versatile player who can guard all five positions and who was the first player in Cowboys history to accumulate more than 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists.

Through his first eight games with the Buckeyes, Likekele leads the team in assists per game (3.1), is second in rebounding average (6.3), third in minutes played and eighth in scoring average (4.5) while running the point, playing down low and using his physicality to allow the Buckeyes to occasionally play without a true center – attributes that would have been of particular use against a physical Rutgers team.

Issac Likekele:Charisma, Bible verses and jersey giveaways: Meet Ohio State's Isaac 'Ice' Likekele

EvanMiya.com ranks him as Ohio State's most important defensive player

The Buckeyes will have a nine-day break in between games. After hosting Rutgers, they will head to Madison Square Garden to face North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17 before returning to Value City Arena to host Maine on Dec. 21. Ohio State’s final game in December will be when Alabama A&M comes to Value City Arena on Dec. 28, the final tune-up before Big Ten play fully gets underway Jan. 1 at Northwestern.

Likekele has started all eight games this season and has primarily run the point when freshman Bruce Thornton has needed a break. Without Likekele, sixth-year forward Justice Sueing is likely to take on that role as he did two seasons ago when injuries decimated the point guard position. Freshman Roddy Gayle could also see time at the point.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Cardale Jones Reacts To Troubling Ohio State Report

NIL is rapidly turning college football into a pay-for-play landscape. Even a powerhouse program like Ohio State can't always keep up. According to Dave Biddle of 97.1 The Fan, the Buckeyes "missed out" on a five-star recruit because they didn't come close to his NIL demands. That wording angered Jones,...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date

As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend. Wilson sets commitment date. It’s been a...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jaylen Harvey, 4-star Edge prospect, keeps 4 B1G programs on top 11 list

Jaylen Harvey released his top schools on Sunday with 11 teams still in the running for his signature. Four B1G programs officially made the cut. Ohio State, Maryland, Penn State, and Michigan were all included among the 11 schools. Harvey is listed as a 4-star edge rusher per the 247Sports Composite. Harvey in the No. 17 edge rusher and No. 8 prospect of out his home state of Maryland in the 2024 class.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Decision

Ohio State made a major staff move this weekend. The Buckeyes, who are losing offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson to Tulsa, have decided on his replacement. Keenan Bailey, a young staffer at Ohio State, has been promoted to full-time tight ends coach. "Ohio State expected to promote...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Two-time All-MAC running back Tyler commits to OSU

More holes are beginning to be patched for the OSU football team, creating a slight glimpse into what the 2023 roster could look like. On Monday morning, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler committed to OSU, becoming the second commitment for the Cowboys out of the transfer portal for the current recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

C.J. Stroud Makes His Opinion On Georgia Very Clear

20 days removed from Ohio State and Georgia's New Year's Eve showdown in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud is looking forward to the matchup. Speaking on the No. 1 team during his trip to New York, Stroud had a lot of great things...
ATHENS, GA
The State News, Michigan State University

Preview: MSU women's basketball to face tough test against No. 3 OSU in Columbus

After suffering its fourth loss in a row against Purdue last time out, Michigan State women's basketball (6-4) will look to turn its young season around on the road Sunday against No. 3 Ohio State (9-0). MSU forces a late game comeback against the Boilermakers, but the Spartans failed to complete the turnaround in overtime. Head Coach Suzy Merchant talked about her team needing to have high energy throughout the game, not just in spurts. Over the past week, that has been a focus on the practice court for her squad."Just keep practicing, keep competing, keeping score, losers runs, stuff like...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama

Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
OHIO STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
1808Delaware

New, Returning Flights Coming To John Glenn International

Delaware County travelers will have some expanded options in 2023 as Breeze Airways has announced new and returning service to CMH. Breeze, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, recently announced new and resuming service to 6 destinations. Fares on new nonstop routes to RaleighDurham,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Salons & Spas in Columbus

When you’re looking for more than just a haircut, look no further. Columbus is filled with top notch salons and spas that offer a wide variety of styling, pampering, cosmetic and self-care services that go above and beyond the norm. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite places...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy