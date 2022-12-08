Meijer makes shopping change to benefit customers – see how the it compares to rival Kroger

GROCERY chain Meijer has made a huge change to stores that aims to give customers a more convenient shopping experience.

The new store experience will go live January 26, 2023 in two new stores built in Detroit suburbs Orion Township and Macomb Township, Michigan.

The new Meijer stores in Michigan will have a simplified design, the company said Credit: Meijer

Meijer grocery stores will offer a new way to simplify shopping for customers, the retailer’s president and CEO Rick Keyes said.

"Our customers' needs are always evolving, and we're committed to meeting them where they are,” Keyes said. “That's why we're excited to share this new Meijer experience with the Orion and Macomb Township communities."

What the new shopping experience will look like

Meijer’s new design of grocery stores will be built with convenience and ease in mind, the company said.

From the moment shoppers enter the parking lot, they will receive an enhanced experience as parking will be wrapped around a single corner entrance.

That means there will be more parking spots located near the door than at current stores.

The stores will be smaller than Meijer’s supercenters but larger than its market locations.

Designed to be between 75,000 to 90,000 square feet each, they will feature everything a customer needs to restock their homes, the company said.

This includes:

Produce and grocery

Meat counter with in-store meat cutters

Bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators

Full-service deli

Pharmacy

Health & beauty care

Baby, pets and consumables

Card & party and floral

These supercenters will also notably feature local brands across the store, staying true to their corporate value of supporting local businesses.

For instance, the bakery sections will feature local favorites, including Ann Arbor-based Zingerman's cinnamon rolls, banana breads, brownies and cakes, as well as pies from Achatz Handmade Pie Company and artisan bread from Crispelli's Bakery.

And at the meat counter, shoppers can browse Michigan-made products from vendors, including Rinaldi Fresh Sausage, Dearborn Brand, Kowalski Sausage Company and The Brinery.

Don Sanderson, Senior vice president of merchandising at Meijer, said the company chose to launch the new store format in Michigan because it is a Michigan company that has operated in the Detroit area for decades.

The company opened its first Detroit metro supercenter in Canton in 1974.

There are now more than 45 stores in that same community.

New technology

In addition to the new design, shoppers can expect the convenient technology they find at other supercenters.

This include Meijer’s mPerks, Shop and Scan and the Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup programs.

Meijer currently operates 499 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Other grocery stores make changes

Rival chain Kroger also made headlines recently for making some explosive changes to its shopping experience for customers.

In select stores, shoppers can now use KroGo, which is an innovative offering that features four different ways for customers to purchase items instead of the traditional checkout line.

Kroger is calling the new features the "store of the future" as the changes will include high-technology and low-technology methods of payment.

Kroger spokeswoman Erin Rolfes told Cincinnati Business Courier, "We think it’s going to be game-changing."

"What customers are going to see that’s very different from other stores is that front end where they check out," Erin added.

The chain chose to implement the changes in Monroe, Ohio, a suburb of Cincinnati, as customers there have been receptive to new ways of shopping.

One of the new modes of checkout is called KroGo carts.

These are carts where customers can store their groceries while shopping.

Additionally, it allows them to pay at the cart - skipping the line altogether.

The carts will have cameras and scales built into them so customers can weigh the appropriate items.

Kroger will also offer belted self-checkout lanes for shoppers to place items, bag them and pay.

The Kroger in Monroe, Ohio, will now offer shoppers an additional self-checkout lane with conveyer belts for those with larger lists.

And the fourth mode of shopping will be the regular checkout lanes.

Kroger also banned all single-use plastic bags at a Kroger store in Virginia as the retailer works to reach its sustainability goals.

