Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening.

In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked.

The report did not say how much the burglar or burglars may have taken or provide a suspect description.

No arrests have been made, police said.

