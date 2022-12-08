ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Ingham County commissioner-elect resigns before taking office

By Sheldon Krause, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20B0oC_0jcFgWO500

A candidate who won election to the Ingham County Board of Commissioners in November has resigned before taking office.

Amy Salisbury, who was elected Nov. 8 to represent District 13, submitted her resignation, effective Jan. 1, which would have been her first day in office. Salisbury did not respond to a request for comment, nor was a reason given for her resignation by the board.

Salisbury, a Democrat, defeated Republican Paul Lello 6,823-2,965. Republican Randy Schafer previously represented the district.

Salisbury defeated Graham Diedrich in the primary 1,861-1,815. Lello was unopposed.

The board is accepting applications to fill the position. The board will appoint a replacement from those who apply.

Ryan Sebolt, chairperson-elect of the Ingham County Board of Commissioners said in a statement, “We plan on an open and orderly process for filling this vacancy and we wish commissioner-elect Salisbury the best.”

Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. Jan. 9; will be reviewed by the board's Democratic caucus, which will make a recommendation to the full board for appointment after a round of interviews.

Applications are open to any registered voter living in precincts 1-5, 10, 18, 19 and 21 in Meridian Township. The new commissioner would serve the remainder of Salisbury's two-year term.

Applications can be found on the county website.

Comments / 0

Related
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU Health Care announces Nathan Fitton, chief medical information officer

﻿MSU Health Care announced Nathan Fitton, D.O., as the new chief medical information officer to oversee the operations and implementation of electronic medical records on Dec. 6."Nate has already proven himself an incredible asset at MSU Health Care and we look forward to him leading the way in improving health care by expanding the digital experience for patients and providers alike," MSU Health Care CEO Seth Ciabotti said in a press release.Since 2019, Fitton has served as an associate chief medical information officer at MSU Health Care. Now he continues as director of osteopathic medical education for Sparrow Family Medicine...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Nessel warns against recount disruptions after report from Jackson County

Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel warned recount observers and participants Wednesday against causing disruptions during a statewide recount of Proposals 2 and 3, citing disruptions and concerns at two recounts in Ingham and Jackson counties. Nessel's office had been receiving reports of "threatening behavior and interference" at some...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Looking back: How the Kerns Hotel fire shook Lansing, Michigan’s Legislature

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this day 88 years ago, Lansing’s Kerns Hotel caught fire, killing at least 34 people and injuring 44 more — including 14 firefighters. The fire had ramifications far beyond the families who lost loved ones. Seven Michigan lawmakers were killed in the blaze, and special elections triggered by the fire took away one party’s control over the state House.
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Genesee County Commissioner Dies Suddenly

Genessee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden died unexpectedly Wednesday at the age of 57. Nolden reportedly complained about not feeling well during commission meetings in the morning, and the City of Flint announced his passing at 2:00 in the afternoon. Nolden was elected to the board in 2014, serving on the Flint City Council prior to that. He was a teacher in Flint schools and served as executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House, where he oversaw recent efforts to raise money for rennovations.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
EATON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Andy Mercer promoted to SMBT Board of Directors

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bancorp, Incorporated Chairman and CEO John H. Castle recently announced the appointment of Andrew “Andy” Mercer to its Board of Directors. Mercer is the third generation owner and president of R.W. Mercer Co., a distribution, construction, and service company headquartered in...
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson News Briefs December 12, 2022

County National Bank Announces Promotion of Randy Tate to VP – Loss Mitigation Officer. Joe R. Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank (“CNB”), is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Randy Tate to Vice President – Loss Mitigation Officer. Randy joined CNB in...
JACKSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

U-M hospital system to acquire Sparrow Health in latest Michigan merger

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Lansing-based Sparrow Health System is to be absorbed into Michigan Medicine by next summer — a move that hospital leaders say will expand access to specialty medicine in mid-Michigan and put Sparrow on better financial footing, the health systems announced Friday.
LANSING, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy