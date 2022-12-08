Read full article on original website
Motor City Furry Con 2023 in Ypsilanti, Michigan – What You Need To Know
Dates for the Motor City Furry Con 2023 have been announced. A furry convention is a gathering of members of the furry fandom - people who are interested in the concept of fictional non-human animal characters. If you think furry fandom is a new concept, think again. According to Wikipedia, the movement got its start in the 1970s.
Blast From The Past – 1980s Flint Promotional Video
Talk about a blast from the past. In an effort to increase tourism in Flint in the 1980s, the promotional video above was released. Fast forward to 2022 - I wonder what you think should be included If the city of Flint were to make another promotional and or tourist video? As you will see in the classic video above, the Hyatt Regency Hotel would not be a part of a 2022 video, but there are plenty of places that should be.
Abandoned War Zone Neighborhoods of Detroit, Michigan
We know about the miles and miles of abandoned neighborhoods in Detroit…houses sitting empty with windows either boarded up or broken out. But why are some of these called ‘war zones’?. There is a section of Detroit that has been nicknamed the “Red Zone” – located between...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Is Flint, Michigan the Worst City in America?
Is Flint, Michigan the worst city in the United States? That is a question that YouTuber Chris Harden brought to the table in one of his recent travel videos. Harden did a series of videos that focus on the city of Flint. He's touched on a number of topics including Flint's Water Crisis, Flint's industrial Ruins, and others.
You Can Escape the Winter Blues Renting This Burton Indoor Pool Oasis
As the temperatures drop, most of us start dreaming once again of those warm summer days relaxing by the pool. We all love the snow for a bit, but nothing beats a Pure Michigan summer. If hoping a plane to the tropics isn't part of your winter plans, we've found the perfect alternative right here in Genesee County.
See Inside: Beautiful & Beloved Year-Round Flint Farmers’ Market
The revitalization of Downtown Flint has provided new life into historical buildings all over Downtown. The old Flint Journal building is one of the structures re-imagined for modern day success. When did the new Flint Farmers' Market open in Downtown Flint, MI?. Late June 2014 the entirely renovated Flint Journal...
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV
After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
Discover the Iconic John Pratt Mosaic House in Midland
John Pratt chose an unusual canvas for his art. The outside walls of his childhood home in Midland are covered with bits of broken glass, creating the iconic Mosaic House. Pratt led a storied life, growing up in Midland and pursuing a career in art in New York City. He was a window dresser for Macy's, owned his own antique shop, and may have appeared in a few off-Broadway plays during his 15-year tenure in the Big Apple.
Win Tickets to Janet Jackson in Detroit
Picture this...you and Janet Jackson, Together Again on her 2023 tour in Detroit this May!. With almost 50 years spent in the industry, Jackson is nothing short of a pop icon. She announced today, Dec. 12th, that she'll be touring again for the first time in four years for her Together Again tour this Spring, and she's coming to Detroit on May 24, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena! She named the tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of her album The Velvet Rope. She'll be making 33 stops around North America, joined by 2000s hip-hop/R&B legend Ludacris.
Detroit DoorDash Driver Shares Video of Cockroach Infestation at Popeyes, Restaurant Closed
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Detroit is temporarily closed after a DoorDash Driver posted a video of a cockroach infestation at the location. Popeyes' parent company was quick to point out that the location on Detroit's east side is owned by a franchisee. The company called the situation "completely unacceptable."
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here’s Your Chance For Genesee County
It's without a doubt one of the biggest questions asked every holiday season...will we have a White Christmas? Somehow waking up to the fluffy white stuff on Christmas morning just seems to make everything more magical. So how is 2022 looking for having a winter wonderland? For that, we need to turn to the experts.
Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?
Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
10+ Good Eats: Lapeer County Dining Bucket List
Lapeer County has some of the oldest and newest restaurants deserving of a bucket list. (Neighboring Genesee County's Bucket List of Restaurants is worth trying, too.) The next time your family or friends say, "what should we do this weekend" or "what should we eat" start with this list of deliciousness.
Well, That Sucks – Family Finds SUV on Blocks at Detroit Metro Airport
Imagine walking into the parking garage at Detroit Metro Airport after a long day's travel only to find your vehicle sitting on blocks. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a man and his family when they walked into the big blue deck at the Evans terminal. Joe Hebeka found...
Alert: Oakland County, MI 2023 Roundabouts and Road Construction
Even in winter months, orange barrels are still spotted from lingering road construction projects around Oakland County. 2023 promises to be another year of massive investment by the Road Commission for Oakland County -- $40.3 Million of investment, to be exact. Which roads in Oakland County, Michigan will be repaired...
Fenton Woman To Appear On Michigan Lottery ‘Big Spin’ Show
A Fenton, Michigan woman may just spin her way into becoming a millionaire thanks to the Michigan Lottery. The lucky lady along with four other Michigan contestants will appear on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. According to ABC 12, each contestant will win a minimum of $100,000 and each of them has an opportunity to win up to $2 million dollars on the show.
