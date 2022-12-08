ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Club 93.7

Blast From The Past – 1980s Flint Promotional Video

Talk about a blast from the past. In an effort to increase tourism in Flint in the 1980s, the promotional video above was released. Fast forward to 2022 - I wonder what you think should be included If the city of Flint were to make another promotional and or tourist video? As you will see in the classic video above, the Hyatt Regency Hotel would not be a part of a 2022 video, but there are plenty of places that should be.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Abandoned War Zone Neighborhoods of Detroit, Michigan

We know about the miles and miles of abandoned neighborhoods in Detroit…houses sitting empty with windows either boarded up or broken out. But why are some of these called ‘war zones’?. There is a section of Detroit that has been nicknamed the “Red Zone” – located between...
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Is Flint, Michigan the Worst City in America?

Is Flint, Michigan the worst city in the United States? That is a question that YouTuber Chris Harden brought to the table in one of his recent travel videos. Harden did a series of videos that focus on the city of Flint. He's touched on a number of topics including Flint's Water Crisis, Flint's industrial Ruins, and others.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

See Inside: Beautiful & Beloved Year-Round Flint Farmers’ Market

The revitalization of Downtown Flint has provided new life into historical buildings all over Downtown. The old Flint Journal building is one of the structures re-imagined for modern day success. When did the new Flint Farmers' Market open in Downtown Flint, MI?. Late June 2014 the entirely renovated Flint Journal...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Eccentric News Man Jason Carr Fired From Detroit’s WDIV-TV

After a handful of years in Detroit, former Flint news personality Jason Carr has been terminated from his position at Detroit TV station WDIV-TV. The exact reason for Carr's dismissal is unclear but published reports indicate that it was the result of an incident in which the eccentric news personality expressed frustration with some of his coworkers. He was previously upset with some members of management at the station, but then it seemed more that his coworkers were bothering him. WWJ reported that it seems to be a mixture of both.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates

If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Discover the Iconic John Pratt Mosaic House in Midland

John Pratt chose an unusual canvas for his art. The outside walls of his childhood home in Midland are covered with bits of broken glass, creating the iconic Mosaic House. Pratt led a storied life, growing up in Midland and pursuing a career in art in New York City. He was a window dresser for Macy's, owned his own antique shop, and may have appeared in a few off-Broadway plays during his 15-year tenure in the Big Apple.
MIDLAND, MI
Club 93.7

Win Tickets to Janet Jackson in Detroit

Picture this...you and Janet Jackson, Together Again on her 2023 tour in Detroit this May!. With almost 50 years spent in the industry, Jackson is nothing short of a pop icon. She announced today, Dec. 12th, that she'll be touring again for the first time in four years for her Together Again tour this Spring, and she's coming to Detroit on May 24, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena! She named the tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of her album The Velvet Rope. She'll be making 33 stops around North America, joined by 2000s hip-hop/R&B legend Ludacris.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?

Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

10+ Good Eats: Lapeer County Dining Bucket List

Lapeer County has some of the oldest and newest restaurants deserving of a bucket list. (Neighboring Genesee County's Bucket List of Restaurants is worth trying, too.) The next time your family or friends say, "what should we do this weekend" or "what should we eat" start with this list of deliciousness.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Fenton Woman To Appear On Michigan Lottery ‘Big Spin’ Show

A Fenton, Michigan woman may just spin her way into becoming a millionaire thanks to the Michigan Lottery. The lucky lady along with four other Michigan contestants will appear on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. According to ABC 12, each contestant will win a minimum of $100,000 and each of them has an opportunity to win up to $2 million dollars on the show.
FENTON, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy