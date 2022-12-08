Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
Many of us don't recall the first time we slept in our own bed. It's easy to forget what life may be like without this experience since for many of us, it's something we take for granted. However, not everyone is as fortunate in life. This little child in Detroit recently had the opportunity to sleep in his own bed for the first time, and his reaction was priceless. Daeyr Neely and his mom had been homeless for several years, after which they moved around different shelter homes, per NBC. Since Daeyr was a toddler, he has not had a bed to call his own, but after the intervention of Humble Design, a nonprofit aimed at reducing homelessness, Daeyr finally got this wish of his!
Shemika "Mika" Cosey was a vibrant, 16-year-old who lived in Berkeley, Missouri with her mom, Paula, and her three sisters. Aside from Mika, Paula had two older daughters and a 10-month-old baby girl; Mika was the fun-loving middle child. Mika adored kids and she looked after her baby sister while Paula, a single mom, worked late to support the family of four.
Couple in lovePhoto byJLC IMAGERY/UnsplashonUnsplash. Parenting is a complicated business, and it doesn’t get any less so when your kids are grown. From the time kids hit puberty, many parents struggle with their children’s changing hormones.
Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat. TikTok user @mountainpeakmainecoons definitely has...
"I have to go meet some friends," I lied to my mother one night in the middle of winter break during my freshman year of college. "Can I use the car?" "Right now?" she asked. It was after 10 o'clock. The Hanukkah candles had already burned their way down. "Yeah,"...
The Christmas season brings many families together to celebrate and spend quality time together. It's a time that many people look forward to since spending time together is something that doesn't happen very frequently. Families spend a significant amount of time in the kitchen cooking and preparing meals, as well as decorating their houses to make the event more special.
See a Pack of Wolves Try to Steal This Man's Bed From Underneath Him. Sometimes, unusual occurrences make you question everything you know about human nature and animal behavior. This video captures such an occurrence, provoking a wide variety of emotions, especially confusion and fear. It’s also quite entertaining. After all, it’s not every day that you get to see a pack of Arabian wolves try to steal a bed from someone that is apparently sleeping out in the middle of the desert.
