ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyriversports.com

Five area football standouts will participate in Illinois Shrine Bowl

QUINCY — Five area prep football standouts have been selected to play in the Illinois Shrine Bowl, taking place June 17 at Illinois Wesleyan College in Bloomington. Quincy High School cornerback Gregory Quince and Quincy Notre Dame linebacker Jackson Stratton will be on the blue squad. Central running back Isaac Genenbacher, Central center Owen Roth and Macomb linebacker Ethan Ladd will play for the red squad.
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy