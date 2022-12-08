Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Related
muddyriversports.com
Late start, intriguing draw for Blue Devils at Collinsville Praririe Farms Holiday Classic
QUINCY — The Quincy High School boys basketball team’s path to the championship of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic is filled with obstacles. That starts with playing the final game of the opening round. The Blue Devils (7-0) drew Alton (1-6) in the 9 p.m. game in...
muddyriversports.com
QJHS, Brown County to play for eighth grade girls basketball state titles, Pittsfield to vie for third
Two area eighth grade girls basketball teams will play for Illinois Elementary School Association state titles, while a third will battle for third place. Quincy Junior High School and Brown County advanced to their respective championship games by winning twice Saturday, while Pittsfield suffered a five-point loss in the semifinals.
muddyriversports.com
Crim: Dorsey’s Hall of Fame voice became soundtrack for golden era of Quincy basketball
QUINCY — The voice. Instantly recognizable, it was a fixture on Quincy airwaves for more than four decades. Commanding yet comfortable, perfect for radio, whether Jeff Dorsey was doing play-by-play of a sporting event or hosting a daily morning show. “There have been a number of great play-by-play guys,...
muddyriversports.com
Palmyra boys control championship game from start to finish, win Monroe City tourney title
MONROE CITY, Mo. — As far as Palmyra’s Bear Bock was concerned, the championship trophy for the Monroe City boys basketball tournament is back where it belongs. “It’s been a long time since we won this tournament,” he said. “We’re bringing that trophy back home.”
muddyriversports.com
Raiders survive another challenging road game on night Schreacke reaches 2,000 career points
HAVANA, Ill. — The long road home is nearly complete. Only 40 or so miles to go, although the last leg promises to be as tough as any of the others the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team has traveled. Monday night’s trip — the fourth of five road...
muddyriversports.com
Five area football standouts will participate in Illinois Shrine Bowl
QUINCY — Five area prep football standouts have been selected to play in the Illinois Shrine Bowl, taking place June 17 at Illinois Wesleyan College in Bloomington. Quincy High School cornerback Gregory Quince and Quincy Notre Dame linebacker Jackson Stratton will be on the blue squad. Central running back Isaac Genenbacher, Central center Owen Roth and Macomb linebacker Ethan Ladd will play for the red squad.
muddyriversports.com
Robbins’ layup off Talton assist gives Trail Blazers one-point upset of nationally ranked Stormers
QUINCY — On a day when Jeremiah Talton was the game’s leading scorer, it was his lone assist that cemented the John Wood Community College men’s basketball team’s victory over a nationally ranked opponent. With the ball on the baseline underneath the Trail Blazers’ basket, Milwaukee...
muddyriversports.com
‘Money, it’s gotta be the shoes’: Switch to old sneakers gets QND’s Eftink back in rhythm as Raiders win third straight road game
BREESE, Ill. — Unable to find her long-range shooting stroke recently, Quincy Notre Dame senior guard Blair Eftink elected to change one key component to her game. Money, it’s gotta be the shoes. Switching to her old kicks this weekend, Eftink regained her perimeter shot by burying her...
muddyriversports.com
Raiders pick up fourth victory in five games, but rotten third quarter leaves sour taste in mouth
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team enjoyed a solid first half on Saturday night against Hannibal. Then the third quarter happened. The Raiders led by 16 points at halftime, then made 10 of 11 free throws in the final four minutes of the game to hold off the Pirates 49-39 at Korf Gym.
muddyriversports.com
‘We have to do us’: Blue Devils overcome lackluster first half against Bulldogs with game-clinching run
QUINCY — The chatter, the comparisons and the hype the state-ranked Quincy High School boys basketball team continues creating could be a detriment if the Blue Devils allow those things to infiltrate the team-first mentality. “If we just do us, the best in us will come out,” sophomore guard...
Comments / 0