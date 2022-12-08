ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: DUI kills NWGA mayor, spike in flu and RSV, diversity in the Capitol

LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 12 edition of Georgia Today: DUI kills an Northwest Georgia mayor, there's a spike in flu and RSV, and growing diversity in the Capitol. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, December 12th. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode, the mayor of a northwest Georgia City and his wife were killed in a DUI accident over the weekend. Experts warn that winter could bring a spike in flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases. And Georgia's upcoming legislative session will feature an increasingly diverse group of lawmakers. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia’s new AAPI, Hispanic caucuses hope to harness political power for their communities

—— Georgia’s upcoming legislative session will be marked by new leadership in both chambers and an increasingly diverse incoming class of freshman lawmakers. Matching trends with the expanding state electorate, nonwhite members of the General Assembly are eying to bolster their political power by banding together — both Democrats and Republicans — to advocate for members of their communities.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Trump probe subpoena for Georgia secretary of state from DOJ

In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. As former President Donald Trump sought to lay blame for his 2020 election loss, Georgia’s secretary of state emerged as one of his main targets. Now, with a Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary, Brad Raffensperger is in a tough fight to keep his job. Last March, Georgia U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a conservative Trump loyalist and former pastor, announced he would challenge Raffensperger in the Republican primary.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots

In Georgia's Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday's election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Will Sinema's departure hinder Democrats?; Political future for Kemp and Warnock

Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya King, @mayaaking, political reporter, New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter & columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced she'd be leaving the Democratic Party. The announcement came days after Sen. Raphael Warnock won...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Web-based apps will offer a simple way for doctors to provide postpartum care for Georgia moms

LISTEN: By remotely monitoring and educating new moms after they go home, health care providers are catching potentially fatal conditions, like heart failure and stroke, that often go undetected because doctors say mothers aren’t prioritized after pregnancy. GPB’s Sofi Gratas reports. —— Pregnancy-related deaths aregoing up in the...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia’s young voters turned out for the U.S. Senate runoff. Here are their thoughts on the results

LISTEN: GPB's Ambria Burton asks Kennesaw State University student Zae Brewer about Georgia's 2022 runoff election for U.S. Senate and how young voters helped Sen. Raphael Warnock win. In a hard-fought race that concluded with Georgia's runoff election on Dec. 6, 2022, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Google's top trending searches this year include national focus on Georgia's elections

LISTEN: Google’s annual search trends report looks at what people wanted to know about in 2022 versus last year. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports on how Georgia played a part. In Google's annual report, the company takes a look at what people are searching for in 2022 that they weren't searching for in 2021: Search terms like "Wordle" and "Early voting places near me."
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

First two right whale calves of the season spotted off Georgia coast

It’s been a good week for right whales. Researchers spotted the second right whale calf of the 2022-2023 season just a day after sighting the first one. The second mother/calf pair featured a right whale nicknamed Archipeligo and her baby, who were photographed by scientists with the Florida Fish and Game Commission about 5 miles off Little St. Simons on Thursday. Archipeligo last gave birth four years ago. This is her third calf. On Wednesday researchers spotted the first North Atlantic right whale mom and calf pair of the 2022-2023 season off the coast of St. Catherines Sound.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy