FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
Georgia Today: DUI kills NWGA mayor, spike in flu and RSV, diversity in the Capitol
LISTEN: On the Monday Dec. 12 edition of Georgia Today: DUI kills an Northwest Georgia mayor, there's a spike in flu and RSV, and growing diversity in the Capitol. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, December 12th. I'm Peter Biello. Coming up on today's episode, the mayor of a northwest Georgia City and his wife were killed in a DUI accident over the weekend. Experts warn that winter could bring a spike in flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases. And Georgia's upcoming legislative session will feature an increasingly diverse group of lawmakers. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
Georgia’s new AAPI, Hispanic caucuses hope to harness political power for their communities
—— Georgia’s upcoming legislative session will be marked by new leadership in both chambers and an increasingly diverse incoming class of freshman lawmakers. Matching trends with the expanding state electorate, nonwhite members of the General Assembly are eying to bolster their political power by banding together — both Democrats and Republicans — to advocate for members of their communities.
Trump probe subpoena for Georgia secretary of state from DOJ
In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. As former President Donald Trump sought to lay blame for his 2020 election loss, Georgia’s secretary of state emerged as one of his main targets. Now, with a Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary, Brad Raffensperger is in a tough fight to keep his job. Last March, Georgia U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a conservative Trump loyalist and former pastor, announced he would challenge Raffensperger in the Republican primary.
GPB evening headlines for December 12, 2022
The latest FBI data show there were 238 hate crimes in Georgia in 2021, up 43 from the year before. Georgia’s upcoming legislative session will feature an increasingly diverse group of lawmakers. Opponents of a $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant east of Atlanta plan to continue fighting it...
Because of Wisconsin's abortion ban, one mother gave up trying for another child
The moment Kristen Petranek knew she would stop trying to get pregnant came in May, while lying on her couch in Madison, Wisconsin. That's when she saw the news pop up on her phone about a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Petranek, 31, and her husband...
After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots
In Georgia's Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday's election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker.
Effect of Georgia's voting law unclear, despite high turnout
Georgia's 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting. That led Republicans in the state to say concerns over a 2021 law that imposed several...
Political Rewind: Will Sinema's departure hinder Democrats?; Political future for Kemp and Warnock
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya King, @mayaaking, political reporter, New York Times. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter & columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced she'd be leaving the Democratic Party. The announcement came days after Sen. Raphael Warnock won...
'We've come a long way in two years': Gabe Sterling reflects on the 2022 elections
LISTEN: With elections in the rearview mirror, state elections officials are lauding record breaking turnout. However, the system is not without its critics, namely Democrats who say the runoff could have disenfranchised some voters. Chief operating officer for the Secretary of State Gabe Sterling spoke with GPB’s Peter Biello.
Web-based apps will offer a simple way for doctors to provide postpartum care for Georgia moms
LISTEN: By remotely monitoring and educating new moms after they go home, health care providers are catching potentially fatal conditions, like heart failure and stroke, that often go undetected because doctors say mothers aren’t prioritized after pregnancy. GPB’s Sofi Gratas reports. —— Pregnancy-related deaths aregoing up in the...
Kansas oil spill is Keystone pipeline's biggest ever, according to federal data
TOPEKA, Kan. — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
Winter storm slams western U.S., bringing heavy snow to Northern California
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles (400...
Georgia’s young voters turned out for the U.S. Senate runoff. Here are their thoughts on the results
LISTEN: GPB's Ambria Burton asks Kennesaw State University student Zae Brewer about Georgia's 2022 runoff election for U.S. Senate and how young voters helped Sen. Raphael Warnock win. In a hard-fought race that concluded with Georgia's runoff election on Dec. 6, 2022, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger...
Google's top trending searches this year include national focus on Georgia's elections
LISTEN: Google’s annual search trends report looks at what people wanted to know about in 2022 versus last year. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports on how Georgia played a part. In Google's annual report, the company takes a look at what people are searching for in 2022 that they weren't searching for in 2021: Search terms like "Wordle" and "Early voting places near me."
Kemp announces another gas tax suspension as part of inflation reduction priorities
Gov. Brian Kemp is renewing the gas tax suspension for the sixth time this year. "In total, we have saved Georgians well over a billion dollars at the pump," Kemp said during a press conference at the Capitol on Dec. 8, 2022. "...Saving Georgians 29 cents for every gallon of gas."
First two right whale calves of the season spotted off Georgia coast
It’s been a good week for right whales. Researchers spotted the second right whale calf of the 2022-2023 season just a day after sighting the first one. The second mother/calf pair featured a right whale nicknamed Archipeligo and her baby, who were photographed by scientists with the Florida Fish and Game Commission about 5 miles off Little St. Simons on Thursday. Archipeligo last gave birth four years ago. This is her third calf. On Wednesday researchers spotted the first North Atlantic right whale mom and calf pair of the 2022-2023 season off the coast of St. Catherines Sound.
A continuing wave of flu, RSV and COVID-19 could pack Georgia hospitals around Christmas holidays
LISTEN: Respiratory viruses are continuing to send adults and children to the emergency room this flu season. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports on the early spike in cases. It's flu season. COVID-19 continues to circulate, and an early spike in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases is stressing some hospitals nationwide.
How Medicare Advantage plans dodged auditors and overcharged taxpayers by millions
In April 2016, government auditors asked a Blue Cross Medicare Advantage health plan in Minnesota to turn over medical records of patients treated by a podiatry practice whose owner had been indicted for fraud. Medicare had paid the Blue Cross plan more than $20,000 to cover the care of 11...
