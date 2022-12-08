ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Marceno, county officials announce arrests linked to Lee County narcotics operation

By Tomas Rodriguez, Naples Daily News
The News-Press
The News-Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXCAB_0jcFfQ3W00

The Lee County Sheriff's Office's Special Operations Unit has seized more than $1 million in cash, weapons and several kilos of narcotics through its ongoing Operation Narco Navidad.

County commissioners Kevin Ruane and Mike Greenwell joined Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno as he announced the arrests of Roberto Enrique Navarro Rivera, 48, of North Fort Myers, and Anibal Pagan, 49, of Cape Coral.

Last month, the U.S. Postal Service Inspector alerted the sheriff's office of suspicious packages coming from Puerto Rico, Marceno said.

Bond set: Bond set for Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting female passenger after drop-off

Use extra caution: Slow down! Officials gather to provide update on SWFL roads death toll

"When all these pieces were put together, all signs pointed to a massive amount of narcotics on its way to Lee County, Florida," Marceno said. "My tactical narcotics team took the lead investigation and immediately went to work."

Marceno said that minutes after the delivery at separate addresses, Navarro Rivera drove to and confirmed the package had been delivered. Before picking up the package Navarro Rivera met with Pagan.

The sheriff's office watched both as they tried to hand off the narcotics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6tIL_0jcFfQ3W00

They seized over 2 kilos of cocaine, Marceno said.

At the same time, detectives discovered that both suspects were using several other addresses in Lee County.

Detectives located a storage unit Navarro Rivera owns in North Fort Myers, where they found an additional kilo of cocaine, a handgun and $1 million in cash.

"Our residents' safety is really important to me as county commissioner," Ruane said. "I put my head on the pillow every night. It's really a great investment to support."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RwGn_0jcFfQ3W00

Greenwell addressed the lifesaving efforts.

"The raises that were given to the sheriff's department and their staff was well earned," Greenwell said. "We fund our police, we don't defund our police."

Marceno said the investigation remains active.

Navarro Rivera and Pagan are next due in court Jan. 9.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Marceno, county officials announce arrests linked to Lee County narcotics operation

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

5 charges officially filed against woman accused of deadly Charlotte County DUI crash

On Monday, five charges were officially filed against the woman accused of killing a Charlotte County deputy in a DUI crash in November. 30-year-old Cassandra Smith, of Lakeville, Massachusetts, has been charged with DUI – manslaughter, vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI – damage to person/property, and refusal to submit to testing in relation to the death of 23-yer-old Deputy Christopher Taylor on Nov. 22. She initially faced six possible charges.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies looking for man seen lurking outside Villas jewelry store

Deputies are looking for a man seen lurking outside a Villas jewelry store and shutting off its power. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was seen in security video lurking around Bradley’s Fine Jewelers at 14261 S. Tamiami Trail on Dec. 3. After employees left for the night, he turned off the power to the business.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

East Naples Jan. 6 riot suspect’s trial delayed until February

The trial for an East Naples man accused of targeting police and storming the U.S. Capitol has been delayed until February. Christopher Worrell was supposed to be in federal court Monday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The trial has been delayed until no later than February 2023, as Worrell claims he is physically unfit to stand trial because of medical conditions. The government reluctantly granted Worrell’s request for the postponement.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Pedestrian killed in Naples hit-and-run crash

NAPLES, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Naples early Tuesday morning. The crash happened along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 around 1:38 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian is unknown...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven Yeti coolers stolen from Cape Coral condo

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Seven Yeti coolers were stolen from the front porch of a Cape Coral condo overnight Monday. The coolers aren’t used to haul around beer – they are a big part of a local business. They belong to Shell Camp Florida and were stolen from the porch of the owner of the business, Julie Adrian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
International Business Times

Florida Man Arrested For Murder Of Woman Who Was Found Tied, Stabbed 38 Times

A 53-year-old man in Florida has been arrested for the murder of a woman after DNA evidence tied him to the crime scene. Two months after the woman's death, officials announced the arrest of Michael Douglas, who is accused of tying up the victim and stabbing her 38 times, police said, as reported by Law & Crime on Sunday.
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men shot at Fort Myers gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers police are investigating after two men were shot at a gas station in Fort Myers overnight. Police were called to Marathon gas station, located at 2938 Fowler Street. The two are receiving treatments for gunshot wounds in local hospitals, according to FMPD. No...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

5 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Airport-Pulling Road

Several people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Airport Pulling Road North Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, five people are reported injured from the crash, and one was transported by Med Flight as a trauma alert. All northbound lanes on Airport Pulling Rd. are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: December 9

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Chen Feraro – accused of obscene communications with who he thought was a minor female. 2. Rafael Ramirez –...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
The News-Press

The News-Press

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy