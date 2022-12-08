Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Redwood Area School District purchases Wood Dale nursing home facility
The Redwood Area School Board has approved a purchase agreement for the district to buy the former Wood Dale Nursing Home for $315,000. On Friday, School Board member Jim Boots told KLGR the possibility came up about two months ago, in part because of the drive to build a new elementary school in Redwood Falls to replace Reede Gray Elementary School.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom Elementary concert is rescheduled
Due to icy and slushy road condition, Windom’s K-3 concert, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, was postponed. The new date will be on Friday, Dec. 16. The kindergarten and first-graders will perform at 6 p.m. and the second and third-graders will perform at 7 p.m. All performances will be held at the Middle High School “Gold Gym.”
Jackson County Pilot
At least two hurt in bridge crash
At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the 550th Avenue bridge over Interstate 90 in Jackson Monday. The crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Ambulance Service responded to the scene. See this week’s Jackson County Pilot for more...
marshallradio.net
Renville County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Suicidal Man Sunday Evening
OLIVIA, MN (KMHL) – The Olivia Police Department, Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Hector Police Department responded to a report of a suicidal male Sunday evening. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they located a 24-year-old male holding a handgun to his head. The immediate area was placed in a lock down for the safety of the public.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Police get set to press new drone into service
The Windom Police Department is on the verge of putting its latest public safety tool into place. The DGI MAVIC 2 Enterprise drone was purchased this summer from Elite Aerial in Sioux Falls using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds appropriated to the city. It will help the department with such things as search and rescue, officer protection, instances when someone walks away from a nursing home, even accident reconstruction. It will be shared between Windom Police and Fire Departments.
knuj.net
ROAD RAGE INCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 14
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was called to a road rage type incident that occurred on Highway 14 in Nicollet County. The sheriff’s office was made aware of a black Cadillac that was driving erratically while travelling westbound on Highway 14. It was reported that the driver flashed a handgun at another vehicle as it was passing by. The person who reported the incident was able to follow the Cadillac and give Nicollet County Dispatchers accurate information about the vehicle and its location. This information assisted the Nicollet County Deputies along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and a New Ulm police officer in locating and identifying the driver of the Cadillac and obtaining his statement. A suspect has been identified. No other information will be released until formal charges have been filed.
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
marshallradio.net
Hadley Man Dies in One-Vehicle Accident Wednesday Near Currie
CURRIE, MN (KMHL) — Murray County Dispatch received a call early Wednesday morning at 4:29 reporting a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of county road 38 and 121st street near Currie. Murray County Deputies located a 2000 White Ford F-150 operated by Michael Swenson of Hadley Minnesota. Swenson was...
kduz.com
Part of Olivia in Lockdown for a Time
Part of Olivia was put in lockdown for a time Sunday evening after authorities received a report of a suicidal man. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says at about 7:19pm, authorities responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street in Olivia. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they...
Winter Weather & Wind Advisories Across Southern Minnesota Today
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory & Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of southern Minnesota, including Freeborn, Le Suer, Rice, Steele, and Waseca (+more) counties. Southeast winds 20 to 25 miles per hour could gust as high as 50 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is...
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
"I'm gonna go back and I'm gonna farm": Renville County man fighting to walk again after deer stand fall
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. – It's true that motivation leads to inspiration. And in Renville County, a farmer is inspiring his friends and family by working through a life-changing injury.John Lauritsen shows us how Bill Voelz's road to recovery runs through farm country."I live on the farm that I was born and raised on," said Bill. "I love everything about it."From the serenity he finds in his tractor, to the peace and quiet of the countryside. About the only thing that compares to this lifestyle is the life Bill's made with his wife Jean."Always on the go and always 10 projects...
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island identified as local farmer
Police have identified the person whose body was found in a burned out pickup truck in Renville County on Sunday. The Renville County Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim as Charles D. Amberg, 59, of rural Bird Island. His remains were found in a burned out Chevy Silverado in a drainage...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GYMNASTICS: Eagles take fourth at St. James
The Windom Area gymnastics team finished fourth at the five-team Snowflake Invite, held Saturday in St. James. Windom Area finished with a team total of 118.75 points. Luverne won the team title with 127.275 points. Individually, Ada Lund captured first on beam with a score of 8.75. Kadyn Paulson was...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND WRESTLING: Xayachak wins title at Jackson
The Windom-Mt. Lake wrestling team had two placewinners, including one champion, at Saturday’s Pizza Ranch Invitational, held in Jackson. The Cobras finished 13th in the 17-team tournament with 33½ points. Hutchinson won the team title with 204½ points. Individually, the Cobras were led by junior Preston Xayachak,...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GIRLS BB: Eagles surge past Cardinals
The Windom Eagles imposed their will late in the game Friday, pulling away from the free throw line to claim a 60-49 win over Redwood Valley at Windom. The Eagles led by eight at halftime, but Redwood kept the game close throughout the second half thanks to hot outside shooting.
Comments / 0