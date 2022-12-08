ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg's music history, trail: Peter Cooper made lasting impact on SC city

By Joanna Johnson, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago
Strolling downtown Spartanburg people can visit a music trail featuring William "Singing Billy" Walker, Marshall Chapman, Pink Anderson and more of the city's rich music history thanks to the help of Peter Cooper.

Cooper, who considered himself a Spartanburg native, and was a country music journalist, died on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. He was 52.

Since his death, accolades have poured in about his many accomplishments and how he could take a story on the deaths of country music legends Johnny Cash and George Jones and make them into musical tributes that would make the legendary stars proud. Other giants in country music such as Kris Kristofferson have talked about Cooper's ability to write good articles and songs.

During the 22 years since the Wofford College graduate left Spartanburg after working at the Herald-Journal and other publications, he was nominated for a Grammy, met and performed with several country music stars and worked as a music writer at The Tennessean in Nashville.

Before his death, Cooper was working as senior director, producer and writer at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

What hasn't been mentioned and what many don't know is Cooper honed his talents and skills in music in Spartanburg. In 1996, he wrote "Hub City Music Makers: One Southern Town's Popular Music History" which was published by Hub City Press. It was the second book published by Hub City Press.

"He came along at a time when we had published one book," said Betsy Teter, emeritus board member and senior advisor of the Hub City Writers Project. "He had such enthusiasm for the project. He plugged right in and that was 27 years ago."

What came out of that partnership is the Spartanburg Music Trail honoring musicians from Spartanburg who have made a national or international impact in the world of music. The Spartanburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of Spartanburg, and the Spartanburg Philharmonic helped with the project.

Some of the honorees are historical figures such as William "Singing Billy" Walker, who changed hymns and how they are sung. Walker used an easier notation system that allowed choirs to learn hymns without learning to read music. The format is still used today.

Marshall Chapman, a Spartanburg native, is a rock 'n' roll singer, songwriter and musician. She has received recognition for her work and some of her songs have been recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Sawyer Brown, Emmylou Harris, and others.

Pink Anderson sang blues songs and recorded with Blind Simmie. Syd Barrett named his rock group Pink Floyd, combining the names of Pink Anderson and North Carolina bluesman Floyd Council.

Other musicians on the trail include Clara Smith, The Marshall Tucker Band, Champ Hood, David Ball and Gianna Rolandi. A total of 20 musicians are featured and more will be added later. And as visitors listen to the narration along the trail, they will hear the voice of Cooper.

The music trail wasn't enough for Cooper so he helped set up a songwriters series at a downtown establishment where undiscovered talent could grab the spotlight. And he managed to do it while working as a reporter at the Herald-Journal and later while working at Creative Loafing in Greenville.

"He was writing about trailers with no skirts and helping the careers of unheralded songwriters at the same time," Teter said.

Many credit Cooper for making people aware of the unknown talent and Spartanburg's music history.

"He was a real champion for music and the music community, and anyone with an interesting story to tell. He was someone who always loved that sort of thing," close friend, Baker Maultsby said.

Maultsby and Cooper attended Wofford College together and became inseparable ever since their freshman year. Years later, Cooper named his son after Baker.

"It was a gift to have him as a big part of my life. He touched a lot of lives in Nashville, but before he moved to Nashville, he did a lot of important stuff here in Spartanburg," Maultsby said. "He wrote in a way that was informative and inspiring and told people's stories with the utmost respect for their talent and art. He had a way of connecting people's art to the deeper aspect of their character."

Teter gives Cooper credit for helping Hub City Writers Project to be able to continue its work of "cultivating readers and nurturing writers through its independent press." Cooper's book also became popular and helped boost the young book publishing company.

"Peter was an informative part in the beginning of the Hub City Writers Project," Teter said. "The three of us, John Lane and Gary Henderson, decided to contact Peter with an idea about the musicians of Spartanburg. He was super enthusiastic about that, but it became a wonderful book and a piece of Spartanburg history. If Peter had not come along, I'm not sure the Hub City Writers Project would even be here today. It was an honor to have worked with Peter."

Teter is impressed that Cooper always claimed Spartanburg as home, but she is unsure of where he grew up.

"He lived lots of places but he claimed Spartanburg," she said.

Dan Armonaitis, a former entertainment writer for the Herald-Journal, said there was a joy about Cooper, as he was always enthusiastic about what he was doing.

Armonaitis recognized Cooper at a Jimmie Dale Gilmore concert at Clemson, and the two hit it off due to their shared passion for journalism.

"I just loved all the conversations we would have," Armonaitis said. "He had this infectious smile I would never be able to forget. He wrote a baseball song about Hank Aaron, and it is one of the most beautiful baseball songs I've heard in my life. Peter always had a kind word for people, and I've never met anyone who worked so hard."

