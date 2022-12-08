Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Bond hearing for Silver Spring man charged with White Oak gas station shooting pushed to next week
The bond hearing for Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, charged with fatally shooting a gas station worker in White Oak, has been pushed to Dec.19., according to a Montgomery County Circuit Court hearing this afternoon. Moore was charged and arrested for killing Alayew Wondimu, a 61-year-old store clerk at...
Police Investigating Inventa Place Stabbing
Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning at Inventa Place in downtown Silver Spring. A police spokesperson said to the Source via email that 3rd District officers responded at approximately 11:04 a.m. Monday to the unit block of Inventa Place for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
fox5dc.com
Suspected Shell gas station shooter in court ; decomposing body of pregnant woman not yet ID'd
Suspected gas station shooter in court Monday; decomposing body of pregnant woman not yet identified. The Shell gas station and convenience store on New Hampshire Avenue remains closed Monday as Montgomery County Police continue their investigation into the shocking murder of an employee and a gruesome discovery made as they tracked down the suspect.
fox5dc.com
Suspected Shell gas station shooter charged with triple homicide
WASHINGTON - Prosecutors are charging 31-year-old Torrey Moore with two additional murder charges for the homicide of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy confirmed Monday. The decomposing body of a pregnant woman was discovered inside the suspect’s home after police, going to arrest...
Cash Reward Offered After Triple Stabbing In Langley Park Parking Lot
Police have released photos of a suspect in connection to a triple stabbing that occurred in a Langley Park parking lot over the weekend in an attempt to identify them, authorities say. The suspect allegedly stabbed three victims in a parking lot located in the 1400 block of University Boulevard...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old, injured 2 juveniles in DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured two other juveniles over the summer. Celot Carr, 23, of Southwest D.C. has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed for the death of Kyndall Myers, 18, of District Heights.
fox5dc.com
Police release report on Metro Center station shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
Bay Net
PGPD Arrests Two 14-Year-Olds For Armed Carjacking Of Rideshare Driver
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged two 14-year-old males with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 pm, the victim called 911 after being carjacked at gunpoint in the...
fox5dc.com
Gas leak in northwest DC after meter struck
WASHINGTON - Three residents evacuated and others sheltered in place after a significant gas leak was detected Monday in northwest D.C., according to officials. D.C. Fire and EMS say a vehicle struck a gas meter of a mixed occupancy building on the 600 block of Kennedy St. NW, with gas readings inside several structures Monday evening.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
Person accused of stealing electric wheelchair in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives released video of a person wanted for stealing someone’s electric wheelchair from a parking garage in October on Monday. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the accused thief went into an apartment building, located in the 4900 block of Hampden Ln. in Bethesda, on Oct. […]
popville.com
Shooting just after 1pm in Columbia Heights
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1304 hours in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW. Lookout for 2022 Silver Honda SUV.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
NBC Washington
‘Sounds Like a War Zone': Park View Residents Want Better Safety After Brazen Crimes
Recent brazen violent crimes have a Washington D.C. neighborhood on edge, and the community is asking leaders to do more to keep their streets safe. The panic caused by one recent shooting was captured on video Friday night. The security camera footage shows a dark SUV stopping at Georgia Avenue...
fox5dc.com
2 dogs resuscitated after house fire in Montgomery County; 3 cats dead
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two dogs were rescued, and three cats died after a house fire in Montgomery County on Tuesday. A mailman in the area of the 11100 block of Dewey Road in Kensington spotted smoke and called 911 around 11 a.m. ◀︎ ▶︎
Police searching for electric wheelchair thief
BETHESDA, MD – It’s not quite grand theft auto, but police in Bethesda are searching for a man who was caught on camera wheelchair jacking an electric wheelchair inside a parking garage on Hampden Lane in October. Police are not giving up their pursuit in this cold-case mystery. Today detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department are continuing their investigation. The department released video footage of the act and are asking residents to assist in identifying the suspect. The theft took place on Wednesday, October 26. “The investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect entered the apartment building, stole The post Police searching for electric wheelchair thief appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Man accused in Montgomery Co. gas station killing to be charged in deaths of woman, unborn child found in his apartment
The Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of killing a gas station clerk in White Oak last week will remain held without bond as his competency is evaluated. Torrey Moore made his first court appearance on Monday on charges connected with the killing. Also on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced they...
WJLA
'A gentle soul': Man who knew slain Shell gas station clerk speaks out
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As detectives continue investigating the shooting death of a gas station convenience store clerk, those who knew the victim said his death is a gut-wrenching loss for the community. Montgomery County Police officials said Torrey Moore, 31, got into a confrontation before pulling out...
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
