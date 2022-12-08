ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Inventa Place Stabbing

Montgomery County Police say that they are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday morning at Inventa Place in downtown Silver Spring. A police spokesperson said to the Source via email that 3rd District officers responded at approximately 11:04 a.m. Monday to the unit block of Inventa Place for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspected Shell gas station shooter charged with triple homicide

WASHINGTON - Prosecutors are charging 31-year-old Torrey Moore with two additional murder charges for the homicide of a pregnant woman and her unborn child, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy confirmed Monday. The decomposing body of a pregnant woman was discovered inside the suspect’s home after police, going to arrest...
Police release report on Metro Center station shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
Gas leak in northwest DC after meter struck

WASHINGTON - Three residents evacuated and others sheltered in place after a significant gas leak was detected Monday in northwest D.C., according to officials. D.C. Fire and EMS say a vehicle struck a gas meter of a mixed occupancy building on the 600 block of Kennedy St. NW, with gas readings inside several structures Monday evening.
Police searching for electric wheelchair thief

BETHESDA, MD – It’s not quite grand theft auto, but police in Bethesda are searching for a man who was caught on camera wheelchair jacking an electric wheelchair inside a parking garage on Hampden Lane in October. Police are not giving up their pursuit in this cold-case mystery. Today detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department are continuing their investigation. The department released video footage of the act and are asking residents to assist in identifying the suspect. The theft took place on Wednesday, October 26. “The investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect entered the apartment building, stole The post Police searching for electric wheelchair thief appeared first on Shore News Network.
