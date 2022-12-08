BETHESDA, MD – It’s not quite grand theft auto, but police in Bethesda are searching for a man who was caught on camera wheelchair jacking an electric wheelchair inside a parking garage on Hampden Lane in October. Police are not giving up their pursuit in this cold-case mystery. Today detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department are continuing their investigation. The department released video footage of the act and are asking residents to assist in identifying the suspect. The theft took place on Wednesday, October 26. “The investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect entered the apartment building, stole The post Police searching for electric wheelchair thief appeared first on Shore News Network.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO