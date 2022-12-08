Read full article on original website
Celine Dion revealed to fans Thursday that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as "stiff person syndrome." But what is it exactly?. According to Yale Medicine, stiff person syndrome is an autoimmune neurological disorder that can cause muscles in the torso and limbs to "alternate between rigidity and spasms." In other words, the "muscles can sometimes rebel against us."
Celine Dion is postponing several Europe tour dates after the recent diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder that doesn’t allow her “to sing the way I’m used to,” she announced. The superstar singer has stiff-person syndrome, which affects “something like one in a million people,” Dion, 54, said
Award-winning singer Céline Dion has announced that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome. Dion made the announcement Thursday morning on social media, telling fans that she will not be able to start her European tour in February as planned, E! Online reported.
In an emotional Instagram video post, the singer opened up about her rare neurological disorder—forcing her to postpone her European tour.
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer revealed the diagnosis in a video message to fans on Dec. 8.
