ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rejournals.com

Matthews closes $8.41 million sale of retail shopping center in Nashville

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ completed the all-cash $8.41 million sale of a recently developed 10,656-square-foot retail shopping center at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville. Senior Associate Hutt Cooke and Vice President Clay Smith represented the seller in the transaction. The seller, a partnership of five individual investors, was...
NASHVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville

An extensive seafood and steak restaurant, Aquarium Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, is decorated with a huge fish tank filled with tropical sea creatures. Guests can watch sharks and stingrays swim beneath the surface. It is a great place to celebrate a special event or get a birthday treat. The restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
cohaitungchi.com

The Perfect Mother/Daughter Weekend in Nashville

Whereas debating what to get my mother for mom’s day, and desirous to steer on the aspect of reminiscences over stuff, I heard on the radio the right mom day present can be tickets to Keith City on the Dash Middle. So off to have a look at tickets I went. I wished to greater than only a live performance, so I checked out different tour stops after I stumbled upon Nashville. I've been desirous to take my mother to Nashville for years. This grew much more so since a buddies bachelorette social gathering there two years in the past. She is the rationale I really like nation music, and he or she took me to my first live performance (nation in fact), and every part simply began falling into place.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville

A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. A Mt. Juliet man has been found dead just one day after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Must-See Holiday Light Displays in and Around Nashville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and there is a fa-la-la-la-lot of holiday cheer in Music City (and beyond). Grab a hot chocolate, don your finest ugly holiday sweater, and set out dashing through the snow, because we’ve rounded up some festive and fun light displays that Saint Nick himself would approve of.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Party Fowl’s Nashville Location is Moving

Hot chicken restaurant Party Fowl announced plans to expand its original downtown location at 719 8th Ave S. into a new, larger space in 2023. Party Fowl – famous for its Nashville hot chicken twists on classic dishes – will open at 730 8th Ave S, just across the street from the original restaurant. With six restaurants in total and additional outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium, longtime customers and new fans won’t have to travel far for all of Party Fowl’s signature dishes and boozy slushies.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery Adds Swagger to ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [Watch]

Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country. The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.
NASHVILLE, TN
territorysupply.com

Your Guide for the Ultimate Atlanta to Nashville Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Want an easy, relaxed southern road trip filled with nature, quaint small towns, and history aplenty? Then pack your bags for a journey from Atlanta to Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Phillips Toy Mart, a Nashville institution for generations, charges into the holidays

The first thing you hear when you walk into Phillips Toy Mart is the whir of a toy train set zooming around a large track.That is followed by the musical sound of children's laughter as they watch, howling with joy each time the train comes 'round again and emerges from a mountain tunnel. "We get these kids in here and they just light up when they hit the front door," store owner Powell Phillips Jr. tells Axios."They've seen that blasted train 1,000 times and they run back here and it's like they never saw it before."State of play: Phillips' parents...
NASHVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Tennessee is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Great 2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade - See the Photos!

(MURFREESBORO) At 2:00 o'clock sharp on Sunday afternoon (12/11/2022) the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolled down historic East Main Street and around the town square. The theme was "Christmas Through The Years". Scroll down for more photos of the 2022 Christmas Parade this past Sunday and for a look back at the pictures of the parade in 2021!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy