Ohio State

Sen. Portman urges ‘common ground’ in farewell speech

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Senator Rob Portman is returning to the private sector. The U.S. senator from Ohio gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon.

He was elected as senator in 2010.

Portman announced in January 2021 that he would not seek re-election.

Bill overhauling control of public education passes Ohio Senate

J.D. Vance was elected to his seat in November.

Here’s a portion of his speech:

“In my Senate office, the mission statement my staff and I developed together says the following: Our mission is to deliver bipartisan results through effective servant leadership with integrity, selflessness, and excellence so all Ohioans can reach their God-given potential,” Portman said.

“During my time in the Senate, I am proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for Ohio and the country by trying to follow that formula: I am told by my staff that as of this week over the past 12 years,195 bills that I have authored or co-authored have been signed into law. By definition, almost all are bipartisan and product of the back and forth that leads to common ground.”

Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes

Portman had said when he announced his retirement that the polarized political climate was part of the reason he was leaving.

“Honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman said in January 2021 . “We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground.”

Portman did find common ground with the “ Respect for Marriage Act .” He helped get that measure passed before the House Thursday hours before his speech.

Portman lives in Cincinnati with his wife and 3 kids.

