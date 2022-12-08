A Buncombe County Detention Officer was taken into custody by the North Carolina Highway Patrol in Yancey County on Friday evening, December 9th for a felony hit and run charge. Will Martin, age 41, was charged with felony hit and run/failure to stop/personal injury related to an incident in which a 36 year old woman from Burnsville was struck by a vehicle on Hwy 19 in western Yancey County near Summit Building Supply. The woman’s identity has not been released. The victim sustained a severe leg injury along with several minor injuries. As of December 11th she is still in intensive care in Mission Hospital. According to Trooper Robin Silvers with the Highway Patrol, they were called out just after 7 p.m. to investigate a collision in the Bald Creek community. Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle traveling east had struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. After an investigation they received a phone call from the driver and subsequently arrested Martin. According to Silvers, apparently the woman was walking beside of or on the edge of the road when she was struck by the vehicle.. Martin told the Highway Patrol that he knew he hit something but did not know what it was. The Buncombe Sheriff’s Department is cooperating with the Highway Patrol’s investigation. Martin was in a personal vehicle. Martin was given a $25,000 bond.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO