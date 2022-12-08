Read full article on original website
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Free Community Christmas Dinner…With Gifts
The Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Ministry at 14 Jackson Town Road in Spruce Pine will be hosting a Christmas dinner for the community Thursday, December 22nd from 2:00 pm – 8pm. This home-cooked Christmas dinner is free of charge and open to anyone in the community who wants to enjoy a hot meal and see Santa. They will serve turkey and ham, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, mac n’ cheese, rolls, and a variety of desserts and pies. Everyone who attends will receive a gift. For more information call 828-592-4089.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
FOX Carolina
Polk Co. man says family will have “nice Christmas” after big lottery win
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Polk County man recently won a $100,000 jackpot from a 1$ lottery ticket. According to officials, the man had predicted his big win the night before while talking to his wife. “I told her, ‘tonight I’m...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County To Receive Two Grant Awards
On Thursday, December 8th, the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority announced two grants made to Yancey County to support economic development projects. These grants were announced in a round of funding of projects across the state that concluded a record-setting year for investment of state grant dollars in rural communities across North Carolina.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 12/4 – 12/11/22
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Jeremy Chad Honeycutt, 45 of Bakersville, NC. Lieutenant Detective A. Beam arrested Honeycutt for felony possession of firearm by convicted felon, felony possession of Methamphetamine, felony maintain vehicle/dwell place for controlled substance, misdemeanor possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor manufacture liquor without a permit, misdemeanor trespass and larceny. He was issued $78,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 1/11/2023.
Suspect wanted in theft of trailer in Marion
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a trailer from a business parking lot.
WLOS.com
Three hospitalized with critical injuries after Sweeten Creek Road head-on collision
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning, Dec. 11. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
WYFF4.com
High school senior killed, student and recent graduate injured in head-on crash in North Carolina, authorities say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A high school senior was killed and another student and a recent graduate were injured in a head-on crash in Henderson County, North Carolina. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened Thursday on Terry's Gap Road in Fletcher. They said a Dodge Dakota...
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
Convicted felon faces gun charges in NC
A convicted felon is facing a gun charge in McDowell County.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
SRO Deputies Graduates from DARE Instructor School
Yancey County SRO Deputies Amber Ayers and Vanessa Potter graduated this past week from DARE instructor school. D.A.R.E. envisions a world in which students everywhere are empowered to respect others and choose to lead lives free from violence, substance use, and other dangerous behaviors. “I would like to congratulate these deputies on becoming D.A.R.E instructors. I am committed to keeping the D.A.R.E program in our schools,” says Sheriff Hilliard.
WLOS.com
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
WLOS.com
Teens sought after running away from Rutherford Co. social services custody, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies are looking for two teens they say ran away while in Rutherford County Department of Social Services custody. The sheriff's office says Gracie Mull and Abagail Cantrell, both 17, were in social services custody at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 when they ran away together. They were last seen around 2 a.m. near the Denny's in Spindale.
Buncombe Co. detention officer arrested on hit-and-run charge
A detention officer in Buncombe County was arrested Friday on a felony hit-and-run charge.
FOX Carolina
Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search. Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Buncombe Detention Officer Charged With Felony Hit and Run in Yancey
A Buncombe County Detention Officer was taken into custody by the North Carolina Highway Patrol in Yancey County on Friday evening, December 9th for a felony hit and run charge. Will Martin, age 41, was charged with felony hit and run/failure to stop/personal injury related to an incident in which a 36 year old woman from Burnsville was struck by a vehicle on Hwy 19 in western Yancey County near Summit Building Supply. The woman’s identity has not been released. The victim sustained a severe leg injury along with several minor injuries. As of December 11th she is still in intensive care in Mission Hospital. According to Trooper Robin Silvers with the Highway Patrol, they were called out just after 7 p.m. to investigate a collision in the Bald Creek community. Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle traveling east had struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. After an investigation they received a phone call from the driver and subsequently arrested Martin. According to Silvers, apparently the woman was walking beside of or on the edge of the road when she was struck by the vehicle.. Martin told the Highway Patrol that he knew he hit something but did not know what it was. The Buncombe Sheriff’s Department is cooperating with the Highway Patrol’s investigation. Martin was in a personal vehicle. Martin was given a $25,000 bond.
Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43. The […]
WLOS.com
MISSING: Multiple county sheriff's offices searching for woman last seen 4 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Yancey County woman who was last seen four weeks ago is continuing to appeal to the public for help locating her. Officials say Summer Ray, age 38, of Burnsville, was last seen Nov. 13, 2022. Summer stands 5'9" tall and...
WLOS.com
Crews rescue man found clinging to log in the French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Rescue crews were dispatched Thursday morning after a man was discovered clinging to a log on the French Broad River. The Swift Water Rescue Team responded to the area in Amboy River Park just before 7 a.m. and were able to pull the man to safety. He was transported via ambulance to Mission Hospital with unknown injuries.
860wacb.com
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
