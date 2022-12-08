Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Related
NY1
NYPD, MTA say they're turning the tide on subway crime
It was in late October that Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to increase police presence in the subways. Barely seven weeks later, the NYPD says the move has already begun to turn things around. “The last five weeks in the subway system, the transit bureau...
NY1
NYPD patrolling busy shopping areas to crack down on pickpockets
With less than two weeks until Christmas, stores are packed with New Yorkers trying to knock out that holiday shopping. But if you’re not careful, the most wonderful time of the year can quickly take a turn for the worse, thanks to pickpockets and shoplifting. Bronx resident Vincencia Turesek...
NY1
Morning Briefing: Bronxites look forward to new Metro-North stations; NYC hospitals face complex task
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. After some overnight rain and snow, the forecast is clearing out for Monday. Carve out some additional time for the morning commute in case of slick or wet roads. By this afternoon, skies will gradually clear with some...
NY1
Barkitecture debuts along Madison Avenue
If you are making a doghouse for a hot dog named Catch-Up, it might as well look like a hot dog cart. That’s what School of Visual Arts’ Design Major Jennifer Santos was thinking for her 3D design class project, which ended up being displayed inside a glass case on bustling Madison Avenue.
NY1
City Council to hold subway safety hearing Monday
The City Council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing Monday morning with MTA leaders and the NYPD to discuss plans on keeping the subway system safe for New Yorkers. Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers, chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, joined NY1’s...
NY1
Morning Briefing: Subway crime City Council hearing splits officials; governor announces new antisemitism task force
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. The sunshine will be deceiving today. While it will be a clear one, temperatures will struggle to get to 40 degrees. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. NYPD, MTA say they're turning the tide on subway...
NY1
City comptroller talks NYCHA, capital projects, job creation
The office of city Comptroller Brad Lander announced Monday that a new committee of public housing residents will help create a "resident-powered audit" of the city's Housing Authority next year. The goal of the audit is for NYCHA residents to help guide the comptroller's oversight of the agency. "If residents...
NY1
City Council wants to reduce plastic utensils in New Yorkers' takeout
Takeout cutlery is now in the crosshairs of the City Council. “We absolutely need to care about little plastic forks and knives, because even though they are small, they have an outsize impact,” said Raine Manley, the regional digital campaign director for the Natural Resources Defense Council. Manley has...
NY1
Neurologist discusses Mt. Sinai’s OCD, Tics and Tourette’s Services NYC
Dr. Joohi Jimenez-Shahed, a neurologist at Mount Sinai, discussed the hospital’s OCD, Tics and Tourette’s Services NYC program. She talked about the services the program provides to people in New York City, including comprehensive evaluations and evidence-based treatment. Dr. Jimenez-Shahed is also on the medical advisory board of...
NY1
Newcomer Radio City Rockette makes debut on the iconic kick line
"The Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City Music Hall starring the world famous Rockettes have been a New York City holiday tradition for almost 90 years. "On Stage" host Frank DiLella sat down with one of the new performers on the kick line. Khori Petinaud has gone a tad East, making...
NY1
New York health officials warn fentanyl found in illegal drugs
Deadly fentanyl is being found in illicit drugs like heroin, cocaine and illegally manufactured pills, public health officials in New York warned this month. Fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin and officials have attributed its spread to a record rise in overdose deaths over the last several years. The state Department of Health on Friday warned that most overdose deaths in New York now involved fentanyl.
NY1
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces new unit to combat hate and antisemitism
The mayor and governor visited a synagogue Monday to discuss a troubling rise in antisemitism. Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced Monday a new task force that will deal with intolerance and hate. What You Need To Know. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the Bias and Hatred Prevention Unit will be located...
NY1
Mayor launches action plan after largest public policy survey in city history
On Tuesday, the city announced its action plan for tackling some of the city’s most pressing issues based on data collected by a massive public issues survey known as NYC Speaks. The action plan consists of five focus areas, known as “North Stars,” that range from helping the formerly...
Comments / 0