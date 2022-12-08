Deadly fentanyl is being found in illicit drugs like heroin, cocaine and illegally manufactured pills, public health officials in New York warned this month. Fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin and officials have attributed its spread to a record rise in overdose deaths over the last several years. The state Department of Health on Friday warned that most overdose deaths in New York now involved fentanyl.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO