ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

NYPD, MTA say they're turning the tide on subway crime

It was in late October that Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to increase police presence in the subways. Barely seven weeks later, the NYPD says the move has already begun to turn things around. “The last five weeks in the subway system, the transit bureau...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYPD patrolling busy shopping areas to crack down on pickpockets

With less than two weeks until Christmas, stores are packed with New Yorkers trying to knock out that holiday shopping. But if you’re not careful, the most wonderful time of the year can quickly take a turn for the worse, thanks to pickpockets and shoplifting. Bronx resident Vincencia Turesek...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Barkitecture debuts along Madison Avenue

If you are making a doghouse for a hot dog named Catch-Up, it might as well look like a hot dog cart. That’s what School of Visual Arts’ Design Major Jennifer Santos was thinking for her 3D design class project, which ended up being displayed inside a glass case on bustling Madison Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City Council to hold subway safety hearing Monday

The City Council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing Monday morning with MTA leaders and the NYPD to discuss plans on keeping the subway system safe for New Yorkers. Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers, chair of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, joined NY1’s...
NY1

City comptroller talks NYCHA, capital projects, job creation

The office of city Comptroller Brad Lander announced Monday that a new committee of public housing residents will help create a "resident-powered audit" of the city's Housing Authority next year. The goal of the audit is for NYCHA residents to help guide the comptroller's oversight of the agency. "If residents...
NY1

Neurologist discusses Mt. Sinai’s OCD, Tics and Tourette’s Services NYC

Dr. Joohi Jimenez-Shahed, a neurologist at Mount Sinai, discussed the hospital’s OCD, Tics and Tourette’s Services NYC program. She talked about the services the program provides to people in New York City, including comprehensive evaluations and evidence-based treatment. Dr. Jimenez-Shahed is also on the medical advisory board of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New York health officials warn fentanyl found in illegal drugs

Deadly fentanyl is being found in illicit drugs like heroin, cocaine and illegally manufactured pills, public health officials in New York warned this month. Fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times stronger than heroin and officials have attributed its spread to a record rise in overdose deaths over the last several years. The state Department of Health on Friday warned that most overdose deaths in New York now involved fentanyl.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces new unit to combat hate and antisemitism

The mayor and governor visited a synagogue Monday to discuss a troubling rise in antisemitism. Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced Monday a new task force that will deal with intolerance and hate. What You Need To Know. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the Bias and Hatred Prevention Unit will be located...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy