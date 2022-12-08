ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

‘Game of the Week’ to feature 4 live games Saturday

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZYM0_0jcFdTm700

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Four premier high school basketball games from the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic will be televised live on Saturday afternoon as a special presentation of the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The quadruple-header will air live on MyYTV and will also be streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

Hot start ignites Farrell past Wilmington

You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Chad Krispinsky and Todd Muckleroy will have the call for all four matchups, which includes three boys game and one girls game.

Saturday’s game schedule (tipoff times are approximate):
12 p.m. Girard Boys vs. Cardinal Mooney Boys
1:45 p.m. Canfield Boys vs. Mentor Boys
3:30 p.m. Poland Girls vs. Salem Girls
5:15 p.m. Poland Boys vs. Ursuline Boys

In 2012, the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley started the event. Boys and girls basketball teams from throughout the area come together to play on a Saturday in December.

All the proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The event begins Saturday at 12 p.m. at Poland Seminary High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Youngstown, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Columbiana High School basketball team will have a game with Valley Christian School on December 12, 2022, 13:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

BOARDMAN BENCH COMES UP BIG

BLARDMAN OH- In his postgame press conference, Boardman head coach Jeff Hammerton said that Reagan Smith’s last practice was the best one she had all season. The hope is always that a player will use that momentum. We’ll Smith did just that becoming a huge factor off the bench in Boardman’s 55-24 win over Mooney.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland Scene

Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023

An American rock group from the '70s, Grand Funk Railroad has just announced the dates of a spring tour that’ll mark its 54th anniversary as a band. The group that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher will perform on April 1 at Goodyear Theater in Akron. A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
AKRON, OH
Golf.com

How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

58K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy