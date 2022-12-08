Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
News Channel Nebraska
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
klkntv.com
Employee at Hickman day care sprayed child in face with soap, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at a Hickman day care was arrested after spraying a child in the face with soap several times, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies were sent to The Tree House, a child care center in Hickman. When deputies arrived,...
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
KETV.com
Missing Omaha man found early Tuesday, police say
OMAHA, Neb. — Update. A man reported missing out of Omaha has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Omaha Police Department. Mark Rousseau, 82, was reported missing Monday. The Omaha Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing endangered man. Mark Rousseau, 82, was...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest man on an active warrant
Police responded at 2:50 Friday afternoon to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant. Jennum was also charged with a sex offender registry violation.
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
Fremont police arrested a man Sunday as the result of a domestic assault investigation. William A. Betts Jr., 40 of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment and strangulation.
thebestmix1055.com
Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident
Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces domestic assault charge
A domestic disturbance at the 1500 block of East First Street on Saturday resulted in an arrest. Christopher J. Santana, 40, of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault.
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
Former Southwest Iowa Teacher Associate Facing Felony Charges
(Harlan) A former Harlan High School “teacher associate” is accused of having a relationship with a student and buying prescription drugs from an undercover officer. KETV News reports that 35-year-old Ashley Cibic is charged in the two separate felony cases. The criminal complaint states an 18-year-old student confirmed the relationship with Cibic.
KETV.com
Four teenagers arrested, accused of murdering 62-year-old man in Omaha on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers are accused of murdering a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31, according to Omaha police. A 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and probation violation. A 15-year-old male was taken into custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Two 13-year-old females were taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and tampering with evidence.
4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska
Police say four teens have been arrested in the baseball bat beating death of a 62-year-old man on an Omaha street.
klin.com
LPD Share Photos of Rock Vandalism Suspect
Lincoln Police Department have shared two photos of someone believed to have been involved in at least one of 16 cases of rock vandalism that occurred throughout Dec. 1 to 5. On Wednesday, LPD revealed that they were investigating 16 cases of vandalism involving bricks, rocks, or small chunks of concrete being thrown through windows of homes and apartment complexes.
iheart.com
Great. More ways for bad people to steal.
This is an article from outside Omaha, but this can happen any where. Just recently, a woman at a West Omaha Walmart was the victim of theft. due to distraction from a team working together. Working. um... Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe get in the habit of keeping your...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman cited following accident
Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
Comments / 0