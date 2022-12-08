ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

As tornado anniversary nears, Mayfield candle factory owner faces another lawsuit

By Jonathan Bullington, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rexHf_0jcFcv7I00

Families of three people killed in the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado outbreak that destroyed the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory have joined a new lawsuit against the company and a supervisor working the night of the deadly storm.

The suit, filed Thursday in Graves County, includes three previously unnamed former candle factory employees and the estates of three people killed in the twister: Ivan Ramirez Lopez, Jill Monroe and Kayla Marie Smith.

The allegations largely mirror those made by eight former employees in a class-action lawsuit pending in federal court. It accuses the company of requiring employees to continue working that night “even though it knew or should have known” about severe weather forecasts.

It also accuses supervisor Justin Bobbitt — the only other named defendant ― and other supervisors of threatening to fire workers if they left, and it claims the company tried to cover up those actions by defaming employees in statements made to the media after the storm.

The lawsuit goes on to accuse the company of refusing to pay medical bills and cutting ― through its insurer ― workers’ compensation benefits for employees as retaliation for their participation in a probe by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that, in June, fined MCP $40,000 for seven violations of rules guiding emergency action plans, exit routes and blood-borne pathogens (the company has contested all seven violations).

The result, according to the lawsuit, has been the “torment of an onslaught of collection activity against survivors by an Evansville, Indiana-based collection agency demanding thousands from numerous former workers who had participated in safety investigations after the factory collapsed on them.”

Claims in a lawsuit represent only one side of a case. Mayfield Consumer Products has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing following the twister that leveled the factory, killing nine people and injuring dozens more trapped under the rubble.

CEO Troy Propes told The Courier Journal last month that company policy allowed employees to leave after signing out with their supervisors.

“In fact, several employees signed out after the first tornado warning,” Propes said at the time. “When a tornado warning starts, we have a shelter-in-place policy and implement it as required by federal law.”

In an email to The Courier Journal Thursday, Propes said MCP had not received the new complaint but would respond “as its legal counsel recommends and seems appropriate.”

“However, I noticed that Justin Bobbitt was named in the complaint,” he wrote. “Justin and all the supervisors were heroes that night and MCP will zealously defend them and Mr. Bobbitt.”

Jonathan Bullington is an investigative reporter. Reach him at: 502-582-4241; JBullington@courierjournal.com; Twitter: @jrbullington.

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye

MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
MAYFIELD, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth

A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk

Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Separate collisions in Murray send four to hospital

A pair of accidents in Murray over the weekend sent four people to a local hospital. Murray police responded to the first accident at the intersection of North 12th and Utterback Road. Forty-two-year-old Devry Boggess of Murray told police she had a green light and traveled through the intersection, but...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 13, 2022

Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson. She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves crash sends two to hospital

A single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Graves County sent two Mayfield residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on KY 1710 south of KY 58. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck off the road. The truck driven by 64-year-old Fred Warf of Mayfield reportedly ran off the road, down a hill and collided with a tree.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Hazel Woman Seriously Injured In Hwy. 641 Wreck

Hazel, Ky.–A Hazel woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 641 early Thursday morning. Kayla Underwood, age 33, of Hazel was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the Murray-Calloway Hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the collision. Sean Mulholland, age 38, of Murray, was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HAZEL, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy