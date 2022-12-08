Tri-Valley League and Frontier League honor top players of the 2022 fall season

The Tri-County Athletic Association, which is made up of the Tri-Valley League and Frontier League, selected its top players for the 2022 high school sports fall season.

TRI-VALLEY GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Eliana Urzua of league champion Bishop Diego earned MVP honors.

Named to the first team were Talia Behrens, Gina Decas and Kaitlin Logan of St. Bonaventure; Sarah Shaw and Morgan Conway of La Reina; Ashlyn Mullin of Foothill Tech; Bree Knighten of Grace Brethren; Emma Coglizer of Bishop Diego; and Melanie Davidson and Oyin Opawumi of Cate.

Named to the second team were Reagan Maguire and Emily Morge of La Reina; Fiorella Grava and Madeline Applegate of St. Bonaventure; Adrianna Rodriguez and Danielle Bishop of Foothill Tech; Daylin Saiki of Grace Brethren; Gigi Geyer of Cate; and Sage Thorne-Thompson and Mia Bazzani of Bishop Diego.

Earning honorable-mention honors were Hallie Barlow, Maggie Daily and Ava Alonzo of St. Bonaventure; Logan Burns and Madison Dodd of La Reina; Julia Phipps, Samantha Nehme and Lila Germann of Grace Brethren; Morgan Houston of Foothill Tech; Emerson Evans, Ava Bracher and Fallon Erickson of Cate; and Abby Garcia, Avi Gordon and Vivi Klentner of Bishop Diego.

Tess Rybowiak of La Reina was named the Coach of the Year.

TRI-VALLEY GIRLS GOLF

Jayla Provance of Laguna Blanca earned MVP honors.

Making the first team were Jaydin Peters of La Reina; Sophia Lewis and Audrey Yoong of Foothill Tech; and Abby Kim, Luz Schubert and Emma Schubert of Laguna Blanca.

Making the second team were Annika Garcia, Devan Boyd and Rema Albawab of St. Bonaventure; Bella Baum of Foothill Tech; Dionne Peterson of Laguna Blanca; and Delaney Ball of Bishop Diego.

Earning honorable-mention honors were Olivia Sandlin and Sophie Muller of St. Bonaventure.

TRI-VALLEY GIRLS TENNIS

Cate Tracy of Cate was the Singles MVP and Foothill Tech's Julia Geib and Lola Tennison were the Doubles MVPs.

Earning first-team honors were Alyna Takahashi, Ella Chang and Colette Chang of Cate; and Caroline Kenny, Katherine Ball and Grace Trautwein of Laguna Blanca.

Earning second-team honors were Frances English, Kira Bransonv and Anna English of Foothill Tech; Sophie Alijani and Claire Bianchi of Cate; and Mia Vandever, Jane Krautmann, Jacky Pryko and Janelle Pryko of Providence.

Earning honorable-mention honors were Natalie Schweitzer of Laguna Blanca; Julia James and Lila Rodríguez of Thacher; Avala Elwood and Sarah Monroy of Providence; and Ellie Tunnell and Athena Ke of Cate.

TRI-VALLEY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Keera Wallace of Foothill Tech earned Runner of the Year honors.

Making the first team were Kendall Thorne, Francesca Sutch, Lylie Bechtel and Jenevive Won of Cate; Kiersten Falat of Foothill Tech; and Kira Rameson of Laguna Blanca.

Making the second team were Morgan Conway and Ruth Tackett of La Reina; Madeline Patrick, Emily Allison and Coco Kliman of Cate; Lily Clemens of Thacher; and Caitlyn O'Neil Foothill Tech.

Earning honorable-mention honors were Sophie Vaughan, Charlotte Bailey and Ruby Tennison of La Reina; Victoire Heloit and Alessandra Rivas of St. Bonaventure; Isabella Efner, Jane Kim and Carina Ziesk of Foothill Tech; Sharlene Gatongay of Santa Clara; Shiraz Rothschild, Annikka Zhou and Journey Neulight of Thacher; Ava Looper-Benson, Margaret Watson and Fallon McKee of Dunn; and Sofia Hill, Sorelle Franco-Comer and CJ Andelman of Bishop Diego.

TRI-VALLEY BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Diego Escalante of Thacher earned Runner of the Year honors.

Making the first team were Baker Carlisle of Foothill Tech; Nico Dilullo and Mateo Escalante of Thacher; and Everest Schipper, Sebastian Sutch and Harry McAdam of Cate.

Making the second team were Eli Billings, Erik De La Trinidad, Connor White, Brandon Wofford and Kai Bensen of Foothill Tech; Luis Tototzintle of Santa Clara; and Mario Partello of St. Bonaventure.

Earning honorable-mention honors were Thomas Guerra, Peter Morgan and Elias Wagner of Santa Clara; Max Calvillo, Ull Rosten and Colin Sasek of St. Bonaventure; Nathan Leedy of Foothill Tech; Lucas de Clerq and Jeremy Bywater of Thacher; Tanner Murphy, Andreas McClintock and Noah Dehli of Laguna Blanca; Oliver Lee, Caden Fuchs and George Gordon of Cate; Isaac Bakwira, Alexander Grenier and Matt Musson of Dunn; and Tom Spieler, Joe Simolon and Santiago Sosa of Bishop Diego.

TRI-VALLEY BOYS WATER POLO

Eros Brunel of Malibu earned MVP honors.

Named to the first team were Ryder Hart and Thomas Chadbourne of Foothill Tech; Luigi Travi of Villanova Prep; Filip Kurial and Michael Maischoss of Malibu; Wade Nieman and Cyrus Symmington of Cate; and Regan Adams of Bishop Diego.

Named to the second team were Lucca Postma and Reed Johnson of Foothill Tech; Jonas Rutherford of Villanova Prep; Nico Marazzi of Malibu; Remy Minis and Emmet Mack of Cate; and Paul Zoltoski and Noah Peterson of Bishop Diego.

Earning honorable-mention honors were Turner Stehle, Ryan Webb and Ethan Ortiz of Foothill Tech; Benjamin Rodriguez, Joaquin Rodriguez and Shaun Ragg of Villanova Prep; Julien Lescure, Pacome Brunel and Kade Kelly of Malibu; Phin Stephenson and Brian Payne of Cate; and Austin Carty and Caprisabel Aquistapace of Bishop Diego.

Hayden Goldenberg of Malibu was named the Coach of the Year.

FRONTIER LEAGUE 8-MAN FOOTBALL

Riley Powell of Villanova Prep was named the MVP, Jason Valenzuela of Santa Clara was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Gavin Day of Villanova Prep was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Named to the first team were Bruno Heinz, Jomari Ong, Giovanni Dalto, Christian Platt, Aalijah Cole and Trevor Side of Villanova Prep; Carson Stewart, Gabriel Lea, Carter Plowman and Cole Sharpton of Laguna Blanca; Lloyd Bema, Shane Pearl and Hank Norby of Malibu; and Daniel Paleo and Joseph Gallardo of Santa Clara.

Named to the second team were Xinzhe Cheng, Brady Crawford and Caden Billy of Villanova Prep; James Couvillion, Michael Wang and Kent Dunn of Laguna Blanca; Brian Perez and Brandon Alvarado of Malibu; and Alexander Martinez of Santa Clara.

Earning honorable-mention honors were Christian Hernandez, Joshua Connell and Jayden Melendez of Villanova Prep; Jonathyn Herrera, Daniel Ayala and Matthew Serratos of Santa Clara; Harold Bema, Brody Graham and Tanner Kies of Malibu; and Mason Siegel, Spencer Hlavaty and Dylan Comis of Laguna Blanca.

Andrew Dalto of Villanova Prep was named the Coach of the Year.

FRONTIER LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Lola Hall of Laguna Blanca was named the MVP.

Named to the first team were Kirra Crane and Faith Currier of Villanova Prep; Sarah Woodhouse and Jacqueline Richardson of Laguna Blanca; Grace Yang and Ali Bennett of Thacher; and Yazmin Wiggins and Jayla Pettit of Santa Clara.

Named to the second team were Gabby Nunal and Grace Hibler of Villanova Prep; Natalie Bianchi and Danica Rux of Laguna Blanca; Caiden Bang and Petra Stoilkovich of Thacher; Selina Cortez of Santa Clara; and Karis Ford of Dunn.

Earning honorable-mention honors were Briza Prado, Sofia Peralta and Elyanna Quintano of Santa Clara; Mikhaila Aqino and Rosa Varela of Villanova Prep; Kaycee Lark, Lily King and Kaili Chu of Thacher; Sophia Lawrence, Quinby Janes and Alex Gorski of Dunn; and Fiona Hernandez and Ginger Finney of Laguna Blanca.

Gina Reyes of Santa Clara was named the Coach of the Year.

FRONTIER LEAGUE GIRLS TENNIS

Nicole Iannacone of Villanova Prep was the Singles MVP and Villanova Prep's Yuki Wang and Anna Du were the Doubles MVPs.

Making the first team were Caroline Thole of La Reina; Sam Kenney, Lauren Weeks and Galiliea De la Cruz of Bishop Diego; and Rachel Patrykus and Annelise Rasura of Villanova Prep.

Making the second team were Natalie Wang of La Reina; Annaliese Farwell of Villanova Prep; Stella DeBusschere and Callie DeBusschere of St. Bonaventure; Haley Hubbs, Anja Fassbind and Cecily Puech of Bishop Diego; and Cambria Rhenxhild and Flori Prause of Dunn.

Earning honorable-mention honors were Sloan Yanicelli of La Reina; Brynja Bars and Victoire Heloit of St. Bonaventure; Monica Munoz, Maeve McCormick and Paige Atkins of Villanova Prep; and Rafaela Fay and Senta Spielhagen of Bishop Diego.