Opposing teams took different routes to AutoZone Liberty Bowl

It will likely come as no surprise to anyone who has followed Sam Pittman’s career closely to hear that the University of Arkansas’ blue-collar, meat-and-potatoes football coach is also down with the King.

“I was a big Elvis Presley fan my whole life,” Pittman said Thursday, Dec. 8. “My wife’s mother has a scarf or whatever that he wore that he threw out. Jamie (his wife) and I have vacationed here. I think there was a bar (on Beale Street) called ‘This is It.’ Don’t know if it’s still here.”

A cursory Google search doesn’t turn up anything on the establishment that Pittman remembers; it’s likely faded long into memory. But Pittman and his Razorbacks will have a chance to end the season with some pleasant memories.

The coach, along with Kansas’ Lance Leipold — his counterpart in this year’s 64th edition of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl — were in town to talk up the game and the match-up between their two teams, fitting in a quick visit to the King’s Place restaurant on Beale in between recruiting trips.

Both teams will enter the Dec. 28 contest with 6-6 records. But not all 6-6 records are created equal.

“We’re really honored to be here; we really are. It’s hard to get to a bowl game. We’re excited to play Kansas,” Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman said during a AutoZone Liberty Bowl press conference. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

For the Razorbacks, 2022 opened with them being ranked in the preseason top-25 with a potentially-outstanding squad led by quarterback K.J. Jefferson. Arkansas came out of the gate 3-0 and climbed to No. 10, before dropping a 23-21 decision to Texas A&M.

Losses to Alabama and Mississippi State in consecutive games followed, and Arkansas dropped two more heartbreakers in November, falling to Liberty by two points and LSU by three. But Arkansas earned its bowl eligibility with a solid 42-27 victory over Ole Miss on Nov. 19 and will be playing in the postseason for a second straight year (they were invited to the Mercari Texas Bowl following the 2020 campaign but didn’t play due to COVID-19 restrictions and defeated Penn State in last year’s Outback Bowl).

So while it’s maybe not what some fans were hoping for, it’s a far cry from the Chad Morris era, where the Hogs went 4-18 in two seasons. And it’s why Pittman is excited and upbeat as his team prepares to face the Jayhawks at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

“We’re really honored to be here; we really are,” said Pittman. “It’s hard to get to a bowl game. We’re excited to play Kansas ... this is a reward for our kids, and we’re excited to be here.

“Last year was so special for our players because none of them — well, the majority of them — hadn’t been to a bowl game. This year, the excitement is just the same, and our team is looking forward to it. I think it means a lot to our fans ... we want to share all of our experiences with our fans. I’m hoping (the game) sells out.”

Back on the subject of Elvis, Pittman said his favorite song was “Blue Hawaii.” Leipold didn’t reveal his favorite song, but it well could be the theme from “The Jeffersons” television show. Under his guidance, the Jayhawks are indeed movin’ on up.

After a productive tenure at Buffalo, he arrived in Lawrence ahead of the 2021 season, looking to pick up the pieces left by Les Miles, who went 3-18 in his two years. Kansas was 2-10 in 2021 but got off to a roaring start this season.

Kansas won its first three, setting up a game against Duke in late September that brought ESPN’s “College GameDay” to campus for the first time. KU won that one as well and improved to 5-0, cracking the rankings at No. 19. Conference play wasn’t as kind, but Kansas defeated Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible.

This year’s trip to Memphis is their first postseason game since the 2008 Insight.com Bowl, and Leipold said it’s been a fun ride so far.

“To roll in and see our fans and have three consecutive sellouts, I’m just happy for the playoffs.” said Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“It meant a lot from where we were a year ago,” said Leipold of the early-season attention the “GameDay” experience provided for his program. “Coming in in May and kind of seeing where we were at without a spring practice and then getting off to a good start. Getting nationally-ranked.

“To roll in and see our fans and have three consecutive sellouts, I’m just happy for the playoffs. For a lot of them, I’m head coach No. 3. There’s so much going on in today’s college world, so to give them some stability and excitement and see those things happen ... it’s easy to say you’re going to blow it up and start over.

“We took the pieces we had, added to it and we’re going to keep working.”

This year’s game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. For ticket information, visit www.libertybowl.org or call 901-795-7700.