Washington Twp. trustees set up year-end meeting

Park – No report.

Zoning – One conditional use permit issued.

Fire – Trustees passed a motion to pay ESO $976.94 for run reporting software.

Road – Ordered 100 tons of road salt, and announced road trucks were ready for winter.

Highlights of Dec. 5 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – Park closed for the winter.

Zoning – Working on a few items.

Fire – As of meeting date, department had 487 runs so far for the year. Trustees approved a motion to approve $500 for garage door openers and doors to repair man doors at station.

Road – Salted roads, ditching on Salem Church and Bayton, cleaned up downed trees, replaced signs on Salem Church, railroad tracks on Parks and curve sign on Bayton.

Other action

∙ Trustees approved a motion to renew the township’s property and liability insurance with OTARMA for $19,901.

∙ Trustees approved the Stark County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

∙ Trustees approved a motion for a then-and-now purchase order to pay Workers Comp $3,264 for 2023 premium to replace a previous purchase order.

∙ Trustees approved Temporary appropriations for 2023 totaling $320,000.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 for a regular meeting. A year-end meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28.