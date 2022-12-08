City Of Tampa Employees Deliver Holiday Food Baskets To 199 Local Families

TAMPA, Fla. – City of Tampa employees delivered holiday gift baskets to nearly 200 Tampa families today to help make the season extra special.

For the past several weeks, City departments have collected non-perishable food items, grocery store gift cards, and other holiday gifts to donate to needy families.

The goal for each box was to collect items that would be included in a traditional holiday meal in addition to household staples. The shopping list of non-perishables included soups, green beans, peas, pancake mix, cookies, cake mix, yams, corn, turkey gravy, stuffing, and more.

Once all the items were collected, City of Tampa employees volunteered their time to assemble the boxes with care. Each City of Tampa holiday gift basket contains food and a gift card for a holiday meal.

The City donated $5,075 in grocery store gift cards and collected enough gift box items for 199 families.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made special deliveries of her own, surprising four families with holiday gift baskets.

