ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

City Of Tampa Employees Deliver Holiday Food Baskets To 199 Local Families

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rom8i_0jcFcJ1200

TAMPA, Fla. – City of Tampa employees delivered holiday gift baskets to nearly 200 Tampa families today to help make the season extra special.

For the past several weeks, City departments have collected non-perishable food items, grocery store gift cards, and other holiday gifts to donate to needy families.

The goal for each box was to collect items that would be included in a traditional holiday meal in addition to household staples. The shopping list of non-perishables included soups, green beans, peas, pancake mix, cookies, cake mix, yams, corn, turkey gravy, stuffing, and more.

In the news: Ninth-Grade Student Arrested At Gibbs High School In St. Petersburg With Gun

Once all the items were collected, City of Tampa employees volunteered their time to assemble the boxes with care. Each City of Tampa holiday gift basket contains food and a gift card for a holiday meal.

The City donated $5,075 in grocery store gift cards and collected enough gift box items for 199 families.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor made special deliveries of her own, surprising four families with holiday gift baskets.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines , or signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

$1 MILLION Winning Scratch-Off Sold At New Port Richey 7-Eleven, Holiday Man Takes The Cash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Lottery announced that Martin Ellinger, 47, of Holiday, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  Ellinger purchased his winning ticket from 7-Eleven, 7320 State Road 54 in New
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Financial Literacy Agency

Carmine Consulting LLC Christopher Siracusa Phil and Julia Siracusa Carmine Consulting LLC is a family-owned business that strives to build a better future with financial freedom by repairing credit. SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Within the next few remaining weeks of
SARASOTA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
148K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy