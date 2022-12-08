Ninth-Grade Student Arrested At Gibbs High School In St. Petersburg With Gun

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A ninth-grade student at Gibbs High School was arrested today and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a felony.

A teacher notified the School Resource officer about a social media post from the student showing himself holding a gun while standing inside the school bathroom.

He did not make any threats against anyone or against the school in the post, police say.

An investigation was immediately launched, and the student, a 15- year- old boy, was arrested.

“The St. Petersburg Police makes the safety of students a top priority, and any weapon on campus, or other threat to school safety, will be thoroughly investigated. This serves as a reminder to students that social media posts are taken very seriously, and the consequences could be severe,” said SPPD.

