Saint Petersburg, FL

Ninth-Grade Student Arrested At Gibbs High School In St. Petersburg With Gun

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A ninth-grade student at Gibbs High School was arrested today and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a felony.

A teacher notified the School Resource officer about a social media post from the student showing himself holding a gun while standing inside the school bathroom.

He did not make any threats against anyone or against the school in the post, police say.

An investigation was immediately launched, and the student, a 15- year- old boy, was arrested.

“The St. Petersburg Police makes the safety of students a top priority, and any weapon on campus, or other threat to school safety, will be thoroughly investigated. This serves as a reminder to students that social media posts are taken very seriously, and the consequences could be severe,” said SPPD.

Comments / 14

Peggy Sirmons
4d ago

these children these days get a slap on the wrist and let go I know I have a granddaughter who was going down the wrong pathway and they kept releasing her over and over again thank God she got tired and turned her life around she's back in school and has a job she's 15 years old and I'm so very proud of her

Reply
4
Jenny Chancellor
4d ago

Gaither High School Student Found With Handgun In School While Being Served Warrant Local - Liz Shultz December 6, 2022

Reply
2
young at heart
4d ago

Parents or others need to be charged with not keeping firearms secure from children!!!

Reply(1)
5
 

