ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How to prevent Tennessee third grade students from being held back a year | Opinion

By Ryan Holt
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajdiP_0jcFcBxE00
  • Ryan Holt is the State Board of Education Member for the Fifth Congressional District of Tennessee.

There’s no doubt that reading well by third grade is vital to a student’s future success.

In fact, a long-term study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that students not proficient in reading by the end of third grade were four times more likely to drop out of high school than proficient readers.

This fact is especially concerning because only 36% of Tennessee third graders scored proficient in English language arts (ELA) last year. Evidence-based studies such as this, as well as COVID-19 school disruptions, led Tennessee officials to rethink our state’s early literacy strategy.

As a parent with a son entering third grade in Tennessee public schools next year and another not far behind, I wanted to familiarize myself with Tennessee’s new literacy law.

What I found was that while the law isn’t perfect, it includes multiple pathways and research-backed supports for more students to enter the fourth grade as the strong readers we all want them to be.

Hear more Tennessee Voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Students might fall short of performance goals, but there is help

Tennessee’s literacy law encourages the state, school districts, and schools to develop necessary interventions and supports for students not proficient in ELA. This is an opportunity for Tennessee to re-envision how we support students in the earliest and arguably most-critical stages of their education.

It is my hope as a parent and State Board of Education member that clarity around this law will reduce parents’ anxieties and highlight some of the resources recently introduced to support their students.

Third-grade students demonstrate their ELA proficiency on a test known as the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP. Students are considered proficient with either an “on track” or “mastered” performance level on the TCAP. Students who score “approaching” or “below” could — if their families take no other action — be required to repeat the third grade.

While this can sound alarming, there are multiple exemptions and alternative pathways to fourth-grade promotion that parents should know about. Schools and districts are encouraged to work with parents to give students the support they need to strengthen their reading skills and enter the fourth grade on time.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter:Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

New education funding law is designed to support early literacy

A student who scores “approaching” on the TCAP can be promoted to fourth grade by attending a summer bridge camp or signing up for tutoring during school hours in fourth grade. These are research-backed supports for which Tennessee has received national recognition.

A student who scores “below” on the TCAP can be promoted to fourth grade by both attending the summer camp and signing up for tutoring in fourth grade. Students who are English language learners, have already been retained, or score proficient after retaking the test can be promoted to fourth grade without participating in summer camp or tutoring.

Tennessee’s new funding formula for education, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA), is designed to support an increase in literacy outcomes by funding these and other academic supports. In addition, TISA’s new outcome bonuses should encourage districts to commit additional resources for student growth. Introducing these new supports in the early grades will equip students to be more prepared than ever for the third-grade TCAP and beyond.

In light of Tennessee’s latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results, now more than ever we need to concentrate on our state’s third-grade literacy strategies. As we approach the halfway mark of this school year, I encourage all parents to learn more about the resources available to support students’ academic growth throughout the school year.

Be sure your voice is heard, and that you are working closely with your school and district to help ensure all students are reading on grade level by the end of third grade.

Ryan Holt of Nashville has served on Tennessee’s State Board of Education since February 2022. He practices law at Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison. He taught middle school math in New York City prior to going to law school. He is a founding board member of Intrepid College Prep Charter School.

Comments / 1

Related
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Tennessee

Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice

The word “choice” is doing a lot of work these days in Gov. Bill Lee’s government. “Choice,” as defined by the Oxford English dictionary, can be used as a noun or an adverb. The former refers to “the act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two possibilities,” while the latter refers to […] The post In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

A long feared sixth COVID-19 surge may now be underway in Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee's COVID-19 metrics turned sharply higher last week, signaling a possible new surge in cases. The latest epidemic data released Wednesday by state health officials shows the number of reported new infections nearly double during the week that ended last Saturday. Two weeks ago, Tennessee recorded...
TENNESSEE STATE
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennesse - Ozone Falls

Tennessee is full of beautiful waterfalls. Whether you live in Tennessee or are visiting for the first time, Ozone Falls is a must-see! Ozone Falls is an impressive 110-foot waterfall, just a short jog from Interstate 40 in Cumberland County. It is easily accessible but I will note here that one downfall is the small parking area. If you go at an off time, you'll have a more accessible time parking and have some quiet time at the waterfall as well. The absolute best part of this waterfall is you can get so many different views of this breathtaking waterfall! A photographer's dream is what Ozone Falls truly is! Views from the top, side, bottom, and for some months out of the year even behind! A very cool side note was that Ozone Falls was one of the waterfalls features in the 1994 movie, The Jungle Book! When you hike to the bottom, you do definitely get that Jungle Book vibe and can definitely understand why this was one of the waterfalls chosen for the movie.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
freightwaves.com

Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago

On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
CALHOUN, TN
wvlt.tv

LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Tennessee

Tennessee has the Mississippi River as its western border, Kentucky Lake on the northern border, the Watts Bar Reservoir to the east and Tennessee River flowing down to Pickwick Lake in the south. If you live in Nashville you know how popular Percy Priest Lake is for boating, kayaking, swimming and fishing (really excellent fishing!). When it comes to the deepest lake, the biggest lakes are often also the deepest, but what about in Tennessee? What lake is the deepest lake and how deep is it? Is there anything buried in the deepest lake in Tennessee? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy