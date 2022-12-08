Read full article on original website
Bedford Library Showcasing Linoleum Prints by Artist Coco Berkman
Gloucester artist Coco Berkman’s artwork is on exhibit at the Bedford Free Public Library through Jan. 11. Berkman grew up in Brookline and then later moved to Gloucester as a single parent with two children. Before she began doing art full time, her work as a seamstress was an outlet of creativity while she took art classes in her free time at the Montserrat College of Art in Beverly and at The Museum School in Boston. Animation classes at The Museum School fostered her growth as an artist and led her to discover her love for drawing.
An Obituary: Claire A. Dutra
Claire A. Dutra, 87, of Bedford, died in Lexington on Dec. 4, 2022. She was born in Somerville on Jan. 11, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Augustus and Agnes (Slowe) Dutra. Claire was a graduate of Somerville High School and was employed in the insurance industry as...
Was Jack the Giant Killer Bedford’s most famous canine? A story from Bedford Historical Society
With some snow on the ground and a touch of winter in the air, we’re reminded of some Bedford lore: the story of a very famous dog spending his retirement years in Bedford. This story is published with agreement from the Bedford Historical Society, originally published in October 2015.
Bedford TV Award night
On Friday, Dec. 2, Bedford TV hosted their Annual Meeting and Awards Night! Thank you to everyone who attended, and congratulations to all the nominees and winners. A big thanks to Minuteman Diner for donating delicious food to the event, Road Dogs for their amazing musical performance, and to all the volunteers and staff who helped make the event successful!
An Obituary: William L. King
William L. King, of Billerica, and formerly of Bedford, died on Dec. 1, 2022. Bill King, 94, was born and raised in Boston and was the son of the late Mary Florence and Lawrence King. He attended Boston Trade School and was married to the late Phoebe M. King on March 28, 1948.
An Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lussier
Elizabeth Ann Lussier (Russo), 59, of Leominster and formerly of Bedford, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. Even from a young age, Elizabeth faced adversity with strength, love, and poise. She battled kidney nephritis for many years as a child until she was cured as a young adult. She enjoyed...
BHS Graduate Named an Academic All-American-of-the-Year
Bedford High School graduate Jennifer Rennich has been recognized with one of the nation’s most distinguished awards for collegiate athletes. Rennich, a graduate student at Westfield State University, is the academic All-American-of-the-Year for NCAA Division 3 women’s soccer. “None of this would have been possible for me without...
Why Light a Luminaria?
Luminaria is one of the great holiday traditions in town. It’s simple enough to put a light inside a brown paper bag, set it in the sand, and place along your front border or in your driveway. But why?. Lights around the winter solstice date back… well forever. The...
Superintendent Update ~ December 9
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for December 9, 2022, focuses on Pearl Harbor Day; UN Human Rights Day; Performing Arts News; Annual Fire Department Toy Collection; Special Education; Town Flu and COVID-19 Booster clinic; COVID-19; and the Superintendent search brochure. Pearl Harbor Day. On Wednesday we commemorated Pearl Harbor Day....
An Obituary: John T. McQuaid, Jr.
John T. McQuaid, Jr., 80, a long-time resident of Bedford, died on Nov. 30, 2022. John lived in Bedford since 1950 and was a member of the Bedford High School Class of 1960. He was a star on the track team, excelling in the 220 and 440-yard distances. He served...
Bedford Pianist Paul-André Bempéchat Salutes Beethoven on Dec. 16
Internationally acclaimed pianist Paul-André Bempéchat will honor the birthday of Ludwig Van Beethoven with a performance of three of the composer’s most beloved piano sonatas. The concert will take place on Friday evening, Dec. 16 at First Parish on the Common at 7:30 p.m. with an in-person audience. It will also be available via Zoom.
Several Swimmers Open Season with Qualifying Times
The season just started, but six members of the Bedford High School swim and dive teams have already achieved qualifying times for post-season sectional and state competition. The results were registered during last week’s dual meet against Waltham High School. Bedford boys were victorious, 89-66, while the girls lost to the Hawks, 96-63.
School Superintendent Search Accelerating
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools is about to shift into high gear. School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said at Tuesday night’s meeting that a brochure announcing the position is about to be distributed through standard channels for the position, such as the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
Navy Works to Deter Abandoned Building Access at Superfund Site
As protracted environmental cleanup continues, the U.S. Navy – owner of contaminated acreage on the north side of Hartwell Road – is taking steps to better secure abandoned buildings from unauthorized access. Steve Passafaro, a Navy engineering consultant from a New Jersey firm, told the Restoration Advisory Board...
Health Board Promoting Prevention of Gun Violence
The Bedford Board of Health is promoting gun-violence prevention as one of its goals for the current year – and is planning a multi-pronged campaign. “It’s really nice to see the collaboration with the Police Department, our board, Health and Human Services, and community organizations to keep our community safe,” said Chair Susan Schwartz at last week’s meeting of the board. Member Maureen Richichi added, “People see this as an important issue.”
Election 2023: Bopha Malone – Candidate for Bedford Select Board
I’m excited to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Bedford Select Board. I was elected in March 2020, one day before the Governor’s Covid-19 stay-at-home order, and I’m now serving as its Clerk. It’s been one of my greatest honors to serve Bedford, especially during one of its most challenging times. I’m passionate about making a difference, I care deeply about Bedford, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve and work with everyone to continue to make Bedford the best place to live, work, raise a family, and retire!
Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room
When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
What’s happening in Bedford?
Not our Bedford! For no other reason other than we thought it might be fun, here are some recent headlines from other Bedfords around the world!. In Bedford, Indiana, they are starting their walking tour of historic churches. Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches – WBIW – Dec 6,...
An Obituary: Maybelle Higgins DeBenedictis
Maybelle Higgins DeBenedictis, 97, died on Nov. 28, 2002. She was 97 years old. Maybelle, also known as Jayne, Bunty, and Odessa, lived in Mashpee, MA. For several summers, she was an actress in summer stock theater. She met her husband, the late Robert Higgins, in a theater. They raised their family in Bedford. While living in Bedford, Jayne continued to act with the Bedford Community Players. She was also active in the Bedford Santa Claus program.
BHS Interact Club Hosting Winter Items Drive to Help Children in Need
The Bedford High School Interact Club is holding its second annual Winter Items Drive to help the children served by Cradles to Crayons. The drive is now underway and runs through Dec. 20. Needed are new or gently used winter coats and snow boots as well as hats and gloves....
