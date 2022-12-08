Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Artist for the 2023 Double Decker Arts Festival Official Artwork Selected
The Double Decker Arts Festival will celebrate its 26th anniversary in April and the festival now has its official poster artwork. Mississippi native and Ole Miss alum, Blake Gore’s artwork was chosen as the official artwork by the Double Decker Arts Festival committee among many talented entrants. “I love...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Food Pantry Prepping for the Holidays
With the Holiday season upon us, the Oxford food pantry is busy helping those need. This time of year, the Pantry experiences an increased number of families who come through their doors, so they need all the help they can get. This year the pantry has faced some struggles this...
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando library puts a twist on holiday decorations with LEGO display
Many don’t consider LEGOs to be a traditional holiday decoration, but for Kevin Thorne, his LEGO winter village has been a holiday staple for the last 13 years. Thorne said he first started his LEGO Winter Village when the set came out in 2009, and he has added to it each year since then.
tippahnews.com
Eating out with Jeff Jones review: Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House Review
Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House. @ 4390 hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Opens at 4:30pm, Thursday through Sunday for supper. Accepts cash and local checks only. What do you call a restaurant that doesn’t advertise, has no signs telling who they are? Operate in an old, white, concrete block building, in the middle of the country? And a gravel parking lot in front, and room to tie up your horses in back?
hottytoddy.com
Heavy Rain Likely Cause of Sunday’s Water Main Break on South Lamar
A water main break that occurred Sunday on South Lamar was likely due to recent heavy rains, according to city officials. “It appeared that settlement due to all the recent rainfall caused the pipe to crack,” said Oxford Utilities General Manager Rob Neely. “The pipe in that area is C-900 PVC pipe.”
desotocountynews.com
Off-duty Sheriff stops gunman at New Albany Walmart while shopping
An off-duty Sheriff shopping at the store stopped a person who pulled a gun on another shopper at New Albany Walmart. Union County 911 started receiving calls that there was an incident with a gun inside Walmart. Officers were dispatched at 4:29 pm and officers were on scene at 4:30 pm. While responding, officers received information that shots had been fired inside Walmart. As officers entered Walmart they were directed to where Sheriff Robby Goolsby of Benton County was. Sheriff Goolsby had disarmed Roger Struble and had taken him into custody.
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
hottytoddy.com
Group Protests Herrington’s Bond on 158th Day of Jay Lee Going Missing
Today marks the 158th day that Ole Miss student Jimmie Jay Lee went missing. Friends and supporters gathered in front of the Lafayette County Courthouse Monday morning to protest the court’s recent decision to release the man charged with Lee’s murder on bond. The protest was held on...
wtva.com
Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
hottytoddy.com
Heavy Rain is Expected in Lafayette County Tuesday/Wednesday
While it’s a cloudy Monday thus far, no rain is expected today; however, that will change Tuesday evening. Heavy rain showers are expected to move into the area on Tuesday afternoon which is associated with an incoming cold front. The rain will continue into Wednesday, possibly dumping another 3...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 6-12
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chang’s House (Food Service) […]
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
hottytoddy.com
Supporting Reading Experiences for Children
Elementary school students will be encouraged to love reading, thanks to a University of Mississippi endowment paying tribute to the late Elaine Hoffman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, remembered for her great passion for education and the arts. The Elaine Hoffman Scott Memorial Endowment and Memorial Fund, which will support...
New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1
SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month. The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1. Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law […]
wtva.com
Tupelo Fire Department's Station 2 demolished
After many years of service, Fire Station 2 in Tupelo is demolished. After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo.
desotocountynews.com
Jamaica mission trip is changing lives
Photo: The Northpoint Christian School International Mission Studies group in Jamaica. (Courtesy photo) When students of one particular class recently went on a class field trip, a crosstown drive or two-hour bus trip was not involved. In this case, an airplane was the major mode of transportation. Northpoint Christian School...
Animal cruelty charges in North Mississippi spark call for shelter in Panola County
The recent discovery of chained and starving dogs at a residence on Mt. Olivet Road in North Mississippi sparked a discussion among leaders about the need for an animal shelter in the Panola County. Panola County Supervisors listened to stories from deputies, Sheriff Shane Phelps, and volunteers from the Panola...
wtva.com
Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
