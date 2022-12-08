Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
streetwisereports.com
Silver Producer Yields Record Revenue in Q3/22
The Q3/22 financial results of Silver X Mining Corp. (AGX:TSX.V) were notable for record revenue and production and revenue from its flagship Nueva Recuperada project in Peru, and the company's first-ever net gain reported Red Cloud Securities mining analyst Timothy Lee in a Nov. 29 research note. "Overall, these are...
beefmagazine.com
Input costs, interest rates weigh on farmers’ minds
Unlike the two most recent presidential elections, the November mid-term election outcomes did little to swing farmer sentiment. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer came in at a reading of 102 in November, unchanged from October. There was, however, slight movement in both of the barometer's sub-indices. The Current Conditions Index declined 3 points to a reading of 98 while the Future Expectations Index increased 2 points to a reading of 104. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers' responses to a telephone survey. This month's survey was conducted after the U.S. mid-term elections from November 14-18.
freightwaves.com
Descartes says customer supply chain investment still firm amid ‘cautious’ backdrop
Management from Canadian supply chain software-as-a-service provider Descartes said its customers are still leaning into supply chain solutions even as the macroeconomic environment has cooled. “What we’re seeing is while our customers are being cautious and they may be covering the brake on some other projects … they continue in...
Agriculture Online
Few farmers adjust operations because of higher energy prices
Higher input costs are by far the No. 1 concern among farmers, but only a minority of them have altered their operations because of rising energy prices, according to a Purdue University poll of large-scale operators. The most common adjustment was to reduce tillage, said the monthly Ag Economy Barometer.
How to invest $100,000—the smart way
Investing in real estate, peer-to-peer lending, and stocks are some of your options. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Having $100,000 at your disposal can present a variety of investment opportunities. Depending on your financial needs and goals, the money can be put to work to generate passive income, enhance your retirement readiness and even launch a new business that can provide greater prosperity in the years to come.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Agriculture Online
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
Why Investing Experts Are Saying 2023 Could Be a Rough Year for the Stock Market
Between inflation, rising interest rates and a persistent bear market, investors have a lot to contend with. But there’s something else on their list of worries now, too: corporate earnings forecasts. Stocks soared on the back of a better-than-expected inflation report last week, but experts agree that there’s more...
CNBC
U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
CNET
Refinance Rates for Dec. 8, 2022: Rates Slide Further
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates drop over the last seven days. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates fluctuate on a daily basis. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has hiked the federal funds rate six times in 2022 to try to cool the economy. Though mortgage rates are not set by the central bank, its rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money and eventually impact mortgage and refinance rates and the broader housing market. Whether refinance rates will continue to rise or fall will depend largely on how things play out with inflation. If inflation cools, rates will likely follow suit. But if inflation remains high, we could see refinance rates maintain their upward trajectory.
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is expecting the global economy to grow at a slower pace in 2023, joining other big American banks that have tempered their estimates this year and rekindled fears of a potential recession in the United States. The bank expects the global economy to grow...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bondora Reports Slower Investment and Origination Stats for November 2022
As the colder weather settled in, Bondora platform originations and investment figures are also “cooling.”. With “a 6.4% decline in loan originations, as well as a 5.8% decline in investments.” Spain, however, continues “to increase its origination standing.” There was also “a substantial increase in new investors joining Bondora.” Their amount of cash recovered “increased to just below €1M”
CNBC
TSMC to up Arizona investment to $40 billion with second semiconductor chip plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
U.S. to Announce ‘Holy Grail’ Fusion Breakthrough: Net Energy Gain
The Department of Energy is preparing this week to announce a major breakthrough in nuclear energy that may pave the way for a clean power revolution. The agency is expected to disclose Tuesday that American scientists at the federally run Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have successfully produced a fusion reaction that resulted in a net energy gain, according to The Washington Post, a process which replicates the way energy is created on the sun. The development has long been considered a “holy grail” of the country’s green power ambitions—leading to totally renewable, unlimited energy. Billions of dollars in both public and private funds have been plowed into similar projects. Scientists, however, are quick to predict that the commercial technology is at least a decade away.Read it at The Financial Times
kitco.com
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report.
U.S. third-quarter productivity raised; labor costs still running high
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. worker productivity rebounded at a bit faster pace than initially thought in the third quarter, though the trend remained weak, keeping labor costs elevated.
TSX dips for fifth day as energy shares drag
TORONTO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Thursday as a drop in oil prices weighed on high-flying energy shares and a senior Bank of Canada official left the door open to additional interest rate hikes.
French central bank sees fourth quarter growth of 0.1%
PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The French economy is on course to finish the year with slightly positive growth in the fourth quarter, the central bank said on Thursday in its monthly outlook.
Comments / 0