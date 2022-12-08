ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macedonia, OH

Cleveland.com

MetroHealth board members should all resign

Another observation relative to Dr. Akram Boutros’ firing as MetroHealth CEO: A recent Plain Dealer editorial asked, “Who was asleep at the switch?” regarding Boutros’ bonuses (”How did $1.9M in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar?” Dec 4). That is too mild of a characterization.
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

OSHP: Suspect led Geauga County deputy on chase, nearly hit state trooper before crashing in Portage County

MANTUA, Ohio — A North Royalton man is in custody following an apparent police chase Thursday evening across two counties in Northeast Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ordeal began around 7:41 p.m. when a trooper pulled over the suspect's vehicle in Auburn Township. As the trooper tried to identify the man and asked him to exit the car, a Geauga County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, but the suspect sped away westbound on U.S. Route 422, nearly hitting the trooper in the process.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Stefanko has bond reduction request denied as she awaits new trial

A Rittman woman’s request to have her bond lowered while she awaits a new trial has been denied. A judge in Summit County recently opted to continue Erica Stefanko’s bond at $200,000. The 39-year old was convicted of aggravated murder in November of 2020 for the 2012 killing of 25-year old Ashley Biggs. Police say Stefanko made a bogus pizza delivery call that lured Biggs to the spot where she was killed by Stefanko’s now ex-husband. The 9th District Court of Appeals overturned Stefanko’s conviction in July though, finding that her rights were violated when her ex, who is now serving life in prison, was permitted to testify at her trial via video.
RITTMAN, OH

