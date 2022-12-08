Read full article on original website
‘No way to live’: School board votes in new safety measures at packed Akron meeting
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Monday night, the Akron Public School’s Board of Education passed a resolution to purchase high-tech safety equipment, like metal detectors, to make schools safer. Parents and teachers packed the meeting, many very angry, telling the board and administration, that more needs to be done...
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
Former Ohio band director sentenced for groping teens
He had to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.
Photo of Ohio student holding gun near school found on social media
A photo of a Streetsboro Schools student that looks like a person holding a gun near the school was found on social media Sunday, according to a post on the Streetsboro Police Department Facebook page.
MetroHealth board members should all resign
Another observation relative to Dr. Akram Boutros’ firing as MetroHealth CEO: A recent Plain Dealer editorial asked, “Who was asleep at the switch?” regarding Boutros’ bonuses (”How did $1.9M in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar?” Dec 4). That is too mild of a characterization.
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
Officials: Former police officer missing in Euclid found
Euclid police are looking for a missing elderly man who is a former police officer.
Ohio student taken into custody after threat, including list of names
The statement said the student was taken into custody by the Broadview Heights Police Department before the start of the school day.
Ohio police investigate attempted luring after bus stop incident
Elyria City Schools posted an alert on its Facebook page after a student was reportedly approached by a car at the bus stop Friday.
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
Grandparent scam leads to out-of-state arrest: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Police from an agency in Rhode Island reported Dec. 8 that they had arrested a man involved in a scam in which the suspect pretended to be a grandchild in need of bail money. In April, a resident of the village had reported being scammed out of $11,000 in such an incident. The money had been sent to an address in Rhode Island, which led to the arrest of the suspect.
Ohio troopers seize $162,000 in cocaine in northern Ohio traffic stop
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers have seized 11 pounds of cocaine, valued at approximately $162,000, during a traffic stop in northern Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say on Dec. 6 at 1:31 p.m., troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus, with Ohio registration, for a window tint...
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
See video of escaped inmate’s capture in Wadsworth neighborhood
Two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria have been found and arrested.
Resident concerned after witnessing amateur garbageman at work: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 25, a confused passerby called police after observing the driver of a black sedan going down Deer Path Drive, picking up trash and dumping it into his vehicle. An arriving officer was unable to locate the amateur garbageman. Drunken driving: Prospect Drive. On Nov. 25, police were dispatched...
Snooping teens arrested for criminal trespassing and theft: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 13, police were dispatched to an Edgerton Road address regarding a breaking-and-entering call. An arriving officer observed three teenagers -- two boys and one girl -- running from the building and getting into a tan Ford SUV. The teenagers admitted to just looking inside the abandoned building; however,...
WATCH: Man flees traffic stop, leads deputy on ‘senseless’ high-speed chase
"All he did was make the whole situation worse in the end," Geauga Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand told FOX 8.
OSHP: Suspect led Geauga County deputy on chase, nearly hit state trooper before crashing in Portage County
MANTUA, Ohio — A North Royalton man is in custody following an apparent police chase Thursday evening across two counties in Northeast Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the ordeal began around 7:41 p.m. when a trooper pulled over the suspect's vehicle in Auburn Township. As the trooper tried to identify the man and asked him to exit the car, a Geauga County Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene, but the suspect sped away westbound on U.S. Route 422, nearly hitting the trooper in the process.
Stefanko has bond reduction request denied as she awaits new trial
A Rittman woman’s request to have her bond lowered while she awaits a new trial has been denied. A judge in Summit County recently opted to continue Erica Stefanko’s bond at $200,000. The 39-year old was convicted of aggravated murder in November of 2020 for the 2012 killing of 25-year old Ashley Biggs. Police say Stefanko made a bogus pizza delivery call that lured Biggs to the spot where she was killed by Stefanko’s now ex-husband. The 9th District Court of Appeals overturned Stefanko’s conviction in July though, finding that her rights were violated when her ex, who is now serving life in prison, was permitted to testify at her trial via video.
