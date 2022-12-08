ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Seacoast Current

Tripledemic Comes to Maine School District

Concerns about a tripledemic — the flu, RSV and COVID 19 — became a reality in a Maine school district currently experiencing an outbreak, with 15% of staff and students out of school due to illness. Influenza A, a stomach bug, some RSV, and some COVID have affected...
MAINE STATE
Portsmouth Herald

RSU 21 confirms whooping cough case at Sea Road School in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, at Sea Road School. RSU 21 Superintendent Terri Cooper sent home a letter Friday to the elementary school's parents and guardians in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease. Pertussis is an illness that is spread from person to person through coughing and sneezing. It usually begins with symptoms of a common cold (sore throat and runny nose) and often develops into a severe cough after a few weeks. The cough can last for several weeks or more.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: $500 payments for Maine residents to go out next week

Select residents of Maine are poised to get payments of up to $500 that will be rolled out on the week of Dec. 12 to help alleviate pressures from ballooning heating costs. Assistance will be targeted to roughly 13,000 households with low-income Mainers aged 65 and older below 133% of the federal poverty line who collected a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced.
MAINE STATE
FOX2Now

Map: How bad is the flu in Missouri?

(NEXSTAR) – Unless you live in one of four states, the flu situation looks to be growing dire near you. Nearly every state is reporting “high” or “very high” flu activity, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only four states...
MISSOURI STATE
R.A. Heim

Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How does an additional $850 sound right now for the holiday season? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way, as long as you meet a few requirements from the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
WSB Radio

Covid cases spike in Georgia

Over the last week, Covid numbers have increased by nearly fifty percent, according to the state. “The total number of cases in Georgia went to 968 cases daily up from 650 total cases daily last week,” says Alexander Millman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer with the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GEORGIA STATE
newsymom.com

The Flu Continues to Ravage Homes

As the holiday season gets into full swing, the gift of sickness is being passed around from friends and family. Unfortunately, this year it seems to be worse than in recent years. There can be a lot of reasons for this, but it is necessary to note that one thing can help protect our young and elderly from getting to flu so bad they need to be hospitalized. Nobody wants to spend any time in the hospital during this time of year. Read on to learn more about safety precautions, especially the vaccine.
BBC

Strep A among Carmarthenshire school scarlet fever outbreak

Three cases of invasive strep A have been identified in an outbreak of scarlet fever at a primary school. Carmarthenshire's Brynaman Primary School has seen 30 reported cases of scarlet fever in its pupils. Two children were admitted to hospital - one of them to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales...
The Independent

School pupil dies after suspected Strep A infection

A school pupil in Sussex has died after having suspected invasive Strep A illness, bringing the UK total to 16.Data as of Thursday from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed 13 children aged under 15 had died in England since September.Two other deaths of children had been recorded in Belfast and Wales, taking the UK total to 15 at that point.On Friday, the UKHSA said a Hove Park School pupil, whose age and gender were not given, had died having had suspected invasive Group A streptococcal infection (iGAS).Most strep A infections are mild and easily treated, but some are...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
railfan.com

State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line

AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

