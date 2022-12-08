ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

East Village Magazine

A new type of health care coming to Flint in January

Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of December 12, 2022

According to a survey, 68% of people say they share secrets with this unlikely person. Name the person. Hair stylist. Congratulations to today's winner, Sue Oleyar from Flushing. Escape the Winter Blues Renting This Burton Indoor Pool Oasis. If hoping a plane to the tropics isn't part of your winter...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Abandoned War Zone Neighborhoods of Detroit, Michigan

We know about the miles and miles of abandoned neighborhoods in Detroit…houses sitting empty with windows either boarded up or broken out. But why are some of these called ‘war zones’?. There is a section of Detroit that has been nicknamed the “Red Zone” – located between...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting

MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
MIDLAND, MI
Cars 108

Is Flint, Michigan the Worst City in America?

Is Flint, Michigan the worst city in the United States? That is a question that YouTuber Chris Harden brought to the table in one of his recent travel videos. Harden did a series of videos that focus on the city of Flint. He's touched on a number of topics including Flint's Water Crisis, Flint's industrial Ruins, and others.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

1980’s Cheesy Flint Commercial – ‘The Nightlife Is Calling You’

Everything gets a little bit (or a lot) cheesier over time. Things we say, wear, and do now will most likely seem cheesy 20 years from now too. Proof of that is this particular Flint commercial from the 1980s. The thirty-second spot is promoting a weekend stay at the former Hyatt Regency Hotel and nightlife in downtown Flint for only $24.99 a night (per person when you read the fine print). According to MLive, the once-popular hotel opened in 1981, featuring 369 rooms and a giant ballroom too.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

See Inside: Beautiful & Beloved Year-Round Flint Farmers’ Market

The revitalization of Downtown Flint has provided new life into historical buildings all over Downtown. The old Flint Journal building is one of the structures re-imagined for modern day success. When did the new Flint Farmers' Market open in Downtown Flint, MI?. Late June 2014 the entirely renovated Flint Journal...
FLINT, MI
Axios Detroit

Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development

Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
DETROIT, MI
Flint Beat

New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint

Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Win Tickets to Janet Jackson in Detroit

Picture this...you and Janet Jackson, Together Again on her 2023 tour in Detroit this May!. With almost 50 years spent in the industry, Jackson is nothing short of a pop icon. She announced yesterday, Dec. 12th, that she'll be touring again for the first time in four years for her Together Again tour this Spring, and she's coming to Detroit on May 24, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena! She named the tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of her album The Velvet Rope. She'll be making 33 stops around North America, joined by 2000s hip-hop/R&B legend Ludacris.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

