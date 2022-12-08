ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Local unions team up to support JT Spears

By Brandyn Benter, Molly Cummings
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local trade unions are coming together to help one of their own.

IBEW 725 has organized a benefit for member JT Spears. Spears has stage 5 chronic kidney disease, leaving his kidneys functioning at just 10%.

Volunteers make blankets for CASA kids at Whoville

The JT Spears benefit was organized to help Spears and his family during this difficult time.

“He’s unable to work, medical bills are piling up,” Organizer Don Sims said. “We’re trying to help him in any way we can with uncertainty around the corner for him and his family.”

The benefit will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 3-8 p.m. at the International Union of Operating Engineers 841 building on S US 41 in Terre Haute. Attendees can get dinner in the form of BBQ, cole slaw, potato salad, chips and a drink for the cost of $10.

A silent auction will also be held.

A raffle will offer prizes like a $500 gift card to Top Guns in Terre Haute, custom-made knives, and even a trip to North Carolina. Raffle tickets can be purchased at a cost of $10 each.

Terre Haute man finds community, charity in pin-striping passion

All the money raised by the benefit will go to Spears and his family.

“JT and his family have fostered several kids over the years. JT is an avid church member. He’s a guy who has donated time to helping others. He’s just a great guy,” Sims said. “He’s a guy who would do anything for anybody and that’s one of the main reasons we want to help him so much.”

