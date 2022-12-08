Read full article on original website
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Looking for a museum to keep a 100 year old fruitcakeAdrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Boney James in concert at the Rialto on 12/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
10 injured in I-88 crash involving school bus: Illinois State Police
Two adults and one child on the bus were injured, police said.
Woman charged with battering 5 police officers, resisting arrest during traffic stop in Crystal Lake
A Fox River Grove woman allegedly battered five different police officers while they were trying to arrest her during a traffic stop in Crystal Lake, court documents show. Ellie G. Masukevich, 18, of Fox River Grove, was charged with five counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence, […]
Armored truck robbed at Chase Bank in Oak Park; FBI seeks 3 suspects
A passenger in the armored vehicle sustained a minor injury during the heist.
fox32chicago.com
Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop
AURORA, Illinois - Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday. Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with fleeing and eluding police in Plano
An Aurora man is being charged with fleeing and eluding police after brief chase Sunday night in Plano. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Vinod K. Gunya was charged and released with his to notice to appear in Kendall County Court. Police say that officers tried to pull Gunya...
Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities
A woman has died after a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.
WSPY NEWS
Nine arrests in Kendall County warrant sweep
Nine people were arrested last week by various Kendall County police agencies during a multi-jurisdictional warrant sweep organized by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. Some of the agencies that participated included the Plano Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff's Office, and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive task force.
'Everything was a blur': Suspects in 6 Chicago robberies end hour-long spree with fiery crash
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
Man who allegedly stabbed Chicago officer charged with attempted murder, kidnapping
A man who allegedly stabbed a Chicago police officer has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. In addition to attempted murder, 41-year-old Romaine Heath was charged with home invasion, attempted kidnapping, and assault of a peace officer.
KWQC
Man charged in hit-and-run crash, vehicle chase with police in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Neponset man was arrested earlier this week after police say he led police on a vehicle chase in Bureau County and Kewanee. Kewanee police on Wednesday responded to the 600 block of North Jackson Street for a report of an intentional hit-and-run crash. Officers learned...
2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say
ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
UPMATTERS
‘Enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s family’: Wisconsin man travels to Illinois to allegedly murder mother & father-in-law
CRETE, Ill. (WFRV) – The man from Wisconsin accused of attacking his mother and father-in-law in Illinois, possibly over being angry about an ongoing divorce with their daughter, has been identified. According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the man in the incident is identified as 36-year-old Michael Y....
1027superhits.com
UPDATE: Woman wanted for Woodford County Attempted Murder
EUREKA, Ill. – More details are being released about a case in Woodford County where a woman is wanted for Attempted Murder. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kappa Men’s Club.
Cause of death for Chicago's 'Walking Man' revealed
CHICAGO - Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ has died several months after he was set on fire as he slept on Lower Wabash Avenue. Joseph Kromelis, 75, died Sunday afternoon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His death has been ruled a homicide. Kromelis — a...
52-year-old man shot at family, neighbors after TV news story upset him, prosecutors say
A Far South Side man who was apparently enraged by a television news story allegedly opened fire on several family members and neighbors earlier this week, hitting one man before he was shot by a Chicago cop, according to prosecutors.
Woman, 56, dies after weeks in coma following Little Village hit-and-run
The Little Village community is calling for justice after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crossing 26th Street in November.
$350,000 bond for man who allegedly threatened to ‘beat’ officer, found with loaded gun in Round Lake Park
Prosecutors say a gang member was found with a loaded gun and threatened to fight officers after they had to forcefully remove him from his car during a traffic stop in Round Lake Park. Orlando Garcia, 27, of Palatine, was charged with possession of a firearm by a gang member, aggravated assault of a peace […]
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sentenced to 34 years for robbing gas station at gunpoint, carjacking man in Addison
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County man has been sentenced to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbing a gas station at gunpoint as well as carjacking a man at gunpoint in 2020. James T. Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, entered a blind plea of guilty to one...
Police searching for Grinch stealing Christmas decorations in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole Christmas decorations from outside a home in Sycamore. Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video taking down the lighted displays. They then drove off in an SUV. Law enforcement says other Christmas decorations have been stolen in the area. […]
