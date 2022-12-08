ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
EVANSTON, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with battering 5 police officers, resisting arrest during traffic stop in Crystal Lake

A Fox River Grove woman allegedly battered five different police officers while they were trying to arrest her during a traffic stop in Crystal Lake, court documents show. Ellie G. Masukevich, 18, of Fox River Grove, was charged with five counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy who was saved from icy retention pond among participants at Aurora's Shop with a Cop

AURORA, Illinois - Shopping for Christmas presents was a much less intense way for Aurora Police Officer Andrew Soderlund to hang out with Tyshaun LaFlores on Saturday. Soderlund and LaFlores had first met on November 23, when LaFlores fell through the ice on a retention pond while trying to retrieve a football. Soderlund was one of two officers who raced in to grab him. Everyone was treated for hypothermia and recovered.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with fleeing and eluding police in Plano

An Aurora man is being charged with fleeing and eluding police after brief chase Sunday night in Plano. The Plano Police Department says that 50-year-old Vinod K. Gunya was charged and released with his to notice to appear in Kendall County Court. Police say that officers tried to pull Gunya...
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Nine arrests in Kendall County warrant sweep

Nine people were arrested last week by various Kendall County police agencies during a multi-jurisdictional warrant sweep organized by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. Some of the agencies that participated included the Plano Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff's Office, and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive task force.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
1027superhits.com

UPDATE: Woman wanted for Woodford County Attempted Murder

EUREKA, Ill. – More details are being released about a case in Woodford County where a woman is wanted for Attempted Murder. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kappa Men’s Club.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL

