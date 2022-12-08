ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Shots reportedly fired near SC power station. Sheriff is skeptical it was an attack

By Sammy Fretwell
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrULR_0jcFadXs00

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said Thursday he has no evidence that anyone was trying to attack a South Carolina power plant when shots were reportedly fired in the plant vicinity this week.

In the wake of an attack on a North Carolina power plant last weekend, speculation has swirled over whether the reported shots near the Wateree hydroelectric station are linked to domestic terrorism.

But in an afternoon statement, Boan indicated that isn’t the case.

“We currently have no evidence leading us to believe this incident involves any type of attack on the Duke Energy hydro station,’’ Boan’s statement said. “The shooting appears to be a random act and the only connection between the shooting and the hydro station is their proximity.’’

Duke Energy said earlier it had been in touch with the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the report. Boan said his department is still investigating the report with the FBI and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division..

The sheriff’s department, however, released a video Thursday of Boan standing on a dirt road near the hydro plant.

On the video, Boan showed that shell casings from a gun were found in a wooded area on one side of the road. The hydro plant was on the other side of the road about a half mile away through a stand of woods, the sheriff said in the video. The power plant was not visible in the video.

“As of right now, I’m just not seeing the connection,’’ the sheriff said.

The shots were reportedly fired by a person hanging out the window of a speeding car. Authorities learned of the incident about around 4:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities believe the car was a Honda hatchback, according to reports from the sheriff’s department.

A sheriff’s department report said shell casings were not found on a part of the road where the power plant is visible. Another report released by the sheriff’s department said it appeared that whoever fired the shots was “firing in the direction of the woods, away from any equipment.’’

Even so, Boan’s office encouraged anyone with additional information about the Kershaw County incident to contact the department at 803-425-1512.

Duke Energy, which owns the power plant in Kershaw County, said it had no confirmation of any damage to the Wateree hydro plant.

“We are aware of reports of gunfire at our Wateree hydro station,’’ Duke spokeswoman Shawna Berger said. “No individuals were harmed, there were no outages reported and there is no known property damage at this time. We are working closely with the FBI on this issue.’’

The Wateree power station is in a rural section of Kershaw County at the Lake Wateree dam, which is about 30 miles northeast of Columbia.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers in North Carolina lost power Saturday night after authorities said one or more people drove up to two substations there, breached the gates and opened fire , The Associated Press reported.

The issue has sparked questions across the country about domestic terrorism threats to power stations.

Boan previously had told WLTX-TV that people said someone fired from the passenger side window of a vehicle that went by, the AP reported.

Meanwhile, Berger said Duke has a “top flight team’’ that monitors and responds to threats to power facilities, but she also encouraged anyone who sees something amiss near a Duke power plant to let authorities know.

“An informed public that reports suspicious behavior is a powerful defense,’’ she told The State. “If you see anything suspicious like a vehicle that is not a Duke Energy car or truck near a substation or any of our facilities, call 911.’’

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Deputies investigate deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Jamestown Avenue in the Darlington area, according to deputies. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime scene unit has been called in to assist. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Drone drug drop inside Marlboro County prison leads to 2 arrests

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two South Carolina men are facing charges after deputies say they flew drugs inside the walls of a correctional facility in Marlboro County over the weekend. Around 8 Sunday night, Marlboro County Sheriff's deputies were called to Evans Correctional Institution on reports of a...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

South Carolina correctional officer previously fired for ‘sub-standard performance’ at another detention center before arrest, documents show

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more than $5,600 each, according to […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Richland County Inmate Dead, Attorney Gets No Explanation

(Columbia, SC) -- A Richland County inmate is dead, but his attorney isn't getting any details about what happened. The Columbia-area attorney told The State his 38-year-old client, James W. Mitchell, died in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, but he can't get anyone on the phone to explain his cause of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Lexington deputy arrested for off-duty incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A former Lexington County deputy was arrested Monday following an off-duty incident that occurred last summer. Authorities say 35 year-old Kyle Richard Sullivan was charged for pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and malicious injury to property. Sullivan was terminated on Aug. 11. The...
LEXINGTON, SC
cbs17

SC home argument turns deadly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – An argument in Rock Hill turned deadly overnight when a man was shot and killed, the Rock Hill Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 a.m. Saturday to a home on Crawford Road. A 59-year-old man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.
ROCK HILL, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police charges man for setting fire to vacant building

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department charged a 49 year-old man responsible for setting a fire that destroyed a vacant Broad Street building on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officers responded to the fire after 4 a.m. as well as 35 firefighters from the Sumter Fire Department. According to officials, one first responder suffered burns and was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
IRMO, SC
WRAL

FBI investigates another attack on a substation - this time in South Carolina

The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's investigative data journalist Ali Ingersoll looked at federal data to track the trend in these types of attacks. The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC
WIS-TV

Fort Jackson issues noise advisory for holiday howitzer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you hear loud booms, Dec. 13, Fort Jackson is advising the public to not be alarmed. Organizers said Tuesday will see the fort play host to a holiday run at around 6 a.m. To celebrate the end of the race a howitzer will be fired at around 6:40 a.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Truck smashes through Irmo business, fire officials say

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Several lanes on St. Andrews Road were closed Monday night after officials say a truck crashed into an Irmo auto repair shop and came out the other side. Officials with the Irmo Fire District said the truck hit Minnie's Auto Repair Shop at a "high rate of speed," causing the building to become unstable.
IRMO, SC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead after crash near Pageland, troopers say

PAGELAND, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash near Pageland on Monday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a GMC SUV was stopped with its flashers on along North Arant Street near Arkoful Drive when it was hit by a Honda Accord headed in the same direction around 6:15 a.m.
PAGELAND, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck slams into Irmo building, comes out other side

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo public safety officials were called a building on St. Andrews Road Friday evening after a truck slammed into the building and came out the other side. A vehicle traveling "at a high rate of speed" ran into Minnie's Auto Repair and came out the other side, according to the Irmo Fire District.
IRMO, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
12K+
Followers
416
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy