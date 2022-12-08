Read full article on original website
13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
Schumer, Pelosi weighing whether to include Joe Manchin's energy permitting deal in must-pass defense bill
Congressional Democrats are hoping to tie legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is favored by Joe Manchin to the annual must-pass defense policy bill.
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
Cruz to introduce bill to reinstate, pay service members fired over vaccine mandate
Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation to accompany the NDAA's revocation of the military COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would reinstate fired service members with back pay.
Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case
A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship
WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
White House calls vaccine mandate reversal 'mistake' but won't promise NDAA veto
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would not say Wednesday if President Joe Biden would veto the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2023 after lawmakers included a provision that would repeal the administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members.
House, Senate negotiators agree to add $45B to Biden’s defense budget
The policy bill would authorize a total of $847 billion for national defense for fiscal 2023, if approved by both chambers.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed the effort, which was confirmed Tuesday night when the bill was unveiled. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy personally lobbied President Joe Biden in a meeting last week to roll back the mandate. Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said the removal of the vaccination requirement was essential for the defense policy bill to move forward. “We have real recruitment and retention problems across all services. This was gas on the fire exacerbating our existing problem,” Rogers said. “And the president said, you know, the pandemic is over. It’s time for us to recognize that and remove this unnecessary policy.”
“Our last hope is Marshall Law!”: Leaked Mark Meadows texts reveal secret GOP Jan. 6 plotting
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows exchanged text messages with at least 34 Republican lawmakers as they plotted to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, according to a trove of thousands of messages obtained by Talking Points Memo. The texts, which were part of a trove...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Russian businessman asks London court to pause $850mln lawsuit over sanctions
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A prominent Russian businessman on Tuesday asked a London court to pause an $850 million fraud lawsuit brought by two Russian banks because of UK sanctions, arguing that any money recovered could be used to “indirectly fund the war in Ukraine”.
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
Senate passes Respect for Marriage Act; Utah Sens. Lee, Romney divided in vote
The U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, with Utah. Sen. Mike Lee voting against, and Sen. Mitt Romney voting in favor. Lee’s amendment to the Respect for Marriage Act failed to get enough support from the Senate despite a ‘yes’ vote from Sens. Mitt Romney, Mitch McConnell and other Republicans.
White House maintains support for keeping military vax mandate as Congress weighs rolling it back in NDAA
The White House is pushing for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members to remain in place; Republicans threaten to block the NDAA from moving forward unless it is rolled back.
Washington Examiner
Manchin permitting reform rider fails a second time with NDAA agreement
Congressional negotiators reached an agreement Tuesday on annual defense legislation that excludes Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) permitting reform legislation, a second failed attempt for the Energy and Natural Resources chairman to get his bill passed this year. Manchin sought to have his Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, which...
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
