Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case

A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention. Republicans, emboldened by their new House majority next year, pushed the effort, which was confirmed Tuesday night when the bill was unveiled. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy personally lobbied President Joe Biden in a meeting last week to roll back the mandate. Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said the removal of the vaccination requirement was essential for the defense policy bill to move forward. “We have real recruitment and retention problems across all services. This was gas on the fire exacerbating our existing problem,” Rogers said. “And the president said, you know, the pandemic is over. It’s time for us to recognize that and remove this unnecessary policy.”
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin permitting reform rider fails a second time with NDAA agreement

Congressional negotiators reached an agreement Tuesday on annual defense legislation that excludes Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-WV) permitting reform legislation, a second failed attempt for the Energy and Natural Resources chairman to get his bill passed this year. Manchin sought to have his Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, which...
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Mulls Ending U.S. Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is mulling a proposal from Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to repeal the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House said on Saturday. McCarthy, who is vying to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, earlier told Fox News he had won...
WASHINGTON STATE

