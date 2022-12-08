City Attorney Audrey Haydon and Mayor Heaton Prior To A Council MeetingPhoto bySource One. December 2nd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher. In a lengthy 46 page legal opinion issued today by the KY Court of Appeals in Donna Molyneaux vs. City of Bardstown, the court found the city acted improperly and reversed Judge Charles Simms III's decision. One local legal watcher stated today's decision is a rebuke of the entire City of Bardstown Historic Review Board process, including the city council.

