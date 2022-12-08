Read full article on original website
Eleanor, West Virginia, approves proposed sports complex
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Eleanor Town Council approved a project to build a sports complex at the end of Eleanor Industrial Park Road, according to Mayor Cam Clendenin. He said the town plans to purchase 52 acres of land to build the facility, including sports fields and other features. “It’s going to be kind […]
KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District Matter
City Attorney Audrey Haydon and Mayor Heaton Prior To A Council MeetingPhoto bySource One. December 2nd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher. In a lengthy 46 page legal opinion issued today by the KY Court of Appeals in Donna Molyneaux vs. City of Bardstown, the court found the city acted improperly and reversed Judge Charles Simms III's decision. One local legal watcher stated today's decision is a rebuke of the entire City of Bardstown Historic Review Board process, including the city council.
Louisiana Supreme Court denies hearing in Lake Farm Road detention pond land grab
The Louisiana Supreme Court denied hearing an appeal from a Lafayette family who claimed Lafayette Consolidated Government improperly seized their land to build a detention pond, effectively allowing the city to continue construction. Five of the court's justices denied the appeal Tuesday. Associate Justices William J. Crain and Jay B....
