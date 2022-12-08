ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island County, IL

WOWK 13 News

Eleanor, West Virginia, approves proposed sports complex

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Eleanor Town Council approved a project to build a sports complex at the end of Eleanor Industrial Park Road, according to Mayor Cam Clendenin. He said the town plans to purchase 52 acres of land to build the facility, including sports fields and other features. “It’s going to be kind […]
ELEANOR, WV
The Kentucky News-Sentinel

KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District Matter

City Attorney Audrey Haydon and Mayor Heaton Prior To A Council MeetingPhoto bySource One. December 2nd, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) by Don Thrasher. In a lengthy 46 page legal opinion issued today by the KY Court of Appeals in Donna Molyneaux vs. City of Bardstown, the court found the city acted improperly and reversed Judge Charles Simms III's decision. One local legal watcher stated today's decision is a rebuke of the entire City of Bardstown Historic Review Board process, including the city council.
BARDSTOWN, KY

