Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes

AUBURN, Wash. — A driver in a stolen vehicle lost control and crashed into Donut Star in Auburn on Tuesday night, according to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department.

No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Crossley.

Donut Star is located on Auburn Way South, or State Route 164. Multiple cars have crashed into the business over the past few years, including when a white truck crashed into the front of the store in 2018.

“I remember that truck ran through this place and missed two people,” Eloy, a regular customer who lives nearby, said on Thursday. “People fly through here coming around the corner. What they need to do, the city or whoever, is put some barriers along that side!”

“They just lose control,” Mike Lewis, a regular customer from Federal Way, said on Thursday. “The street leans (toward the store) and you see what’s happening. They smash right through the building … the city should put in a barrier. Enough is enough!”

A manager at Donut Star said she’s been trying to get city officials to take note and place barriers along the sidewalk. Her concern is not only for her business, but also for pedestrians who frequently walk the sidewalk.

Due to the crashes over the years, Donut Star management placed concrete barriers in front of areas where cars have crashed before.

In the 2018 crash, the white truck was driven into the barriers.

In Tuesday night’s crash, the stolen car was driven into a small section where no barriers stood.

