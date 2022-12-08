A Lake Worth apartment complex owned by Grant Cardone that is Palm Beach County’s largest supplier of workforce housing was found to have overcharged tenants for years. Wellington Club, the Cardone Capital-owned apartments at 9855 Herons Nest Court, left workforce units vacant and overcharged eligible tenants, according to an investigation by the Palm Beach Post. The investigation found tenants were overcharged 65 times since 2019, and many have yet to be compensated.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO