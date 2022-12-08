Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Courchene sells non-waterfront Palm Beach spec mansion for $32M
Luxury homebuilder Courchene Development Corporation sold a non-waterfront spec mansion in Palm Beach for $32 million. Property records show Courchene Development sold the home at 220 Jungle Road to a trust named for the address, with local attorney Louis L. Hamby III signing as trustee. The true buyer is unknown.
therealdeal.com
Brick & Timber closes on $62M purchase of Cube Wynwd
Brick & Timber Collective closed on its third building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Brick & Timber paid $62 million for Cube Wynwd, an office property at 222 Northwest 24th Street, according to sources. The sellers, Ben Mandell’s Tricera Capital and Alex Karakhanian’s Lndmrk Development, kept a roughly 20 percent stake in the building, sources involved in the deal said.
therealdeal.com
Cardone’s Lake Worth workforce housing complex found overcharging tenants
A Lake Worth apartment complex owned by Grant Cardone that is Palm Beach County’s largest supplier of workforce housing was found to have overcharged tenants for years. Wellington Club, the Cardone Capital-owned apartments at 9855 Herons Nest Court, left workforce units vacant and overcharged eligible tenants, according to an investigation by the Palm Beach Post. The investigation found tenants were overcharged 65 times since 2019, and many have yet to be compensated.
therealdeal.com
Location Ventures closes on $36M Coral Gables development site
Rishi Kapoor closed on a $35.6 million Coral Gables development site, after securing city approval to build a 16-story mixed-use condominium project. Kapoor’s Location Ventures bought 1.6 acres on the southeast corner of Ponce De Leon Boulevard and Menores Avenue from the Hollo family’s Florida East Coast Realty, according to records. The properties are at 1505 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, as well as at 122 and 126 Menores Avenue.
therealdeal.com
Lease roundup: Sheltair moves headquarters to Fort Lauderdale
Sheltair Aviation I Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Sheltair Aviation moved its headquarters to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. The Holland family’s firm leased 20,000 square feet at 5302 Northwest 21st Terrace in Fort Lauderdale, according to a company news release. Sheltair previously based its headquarters in Oakland Park at 4860 Northeast 12th Avenue.
therealdeal.com
Capital Square buys Parkland apartments for $155M
Bell Partners sold an apartment complex in Parkland for $155 million, marking the third time this month that the firm has cashed out of a Broward County multifamily property. Capital Square, a firm focused on tax-beneficial investments such as 1031 exchanges, bought the garden-style Bell Parkland community at 5851 Holmberg Road, according to records and real estate database Vizzda. The buyer took out a $73.4 million loan on the property.
therealdeal.com
Related-party transactions: Where do Ross and Pérez go from here?
After more than 40 years together, his Related Companies and Jorge Pérez’s Related Group had recently “just kind of split,” he said during an industry talk in Miami last week. Ross didn’t state his partner’s name, but he was referring to Related Group. The...
therealdeal.com
Retail mogul sells Surf Club Four Seasons condo for $21M
A retail mogul sold his condo at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club in Surfside for $21 million. Records show that Michael George, as trustee, sold unit S607 at the condominium development at 9001 Collins Avenue, to SF Assets LLC, a Florida entity. James Meyer, a Miami-based attorney, signed for the LLC. The true buyer is unknown.
therealdeal.com
Evolve doubles down on apartment development in Wynwood Norte
Evolve Companies is doubling down on Miami’s Wynwood Norte district. The company wants to build an 11-story building with 105 apartments at 475 Northwest 36th Street, just a block north of its other rental project in the pipeline, John McDonald, Evolve’s development manager, told The Real Deal via email.
