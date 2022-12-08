WATCH: Video shows stolen ambulance crash in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating after a stolen ambulance crashed Thursday afternoon on Highway 501 at Burning Ridge Road in Conway, South Carolina.

A WBTW News13 viewer provided this video of the crash taking place.

According to Conway police spokesperson, someone stole the ambulance belonging to a private company from the area of 300 Singleton Ridge Road, near the Conway Medical Center, and then fled the area. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near Burning Ridge Road.

A South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera at Gardner Lacy Road showed emergency vehicles and heavy traffic in the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while Conway Police are investigating the theft.

A News13 reporter at the scene said the ambulance is from Coastal Medical Transport.

Photo: South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.