Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
ComicBook
WWE Producer Wrestles Final Match at WWE Live Event
WWE had stacked its backstage talent roster with wrestling minds of yesteryear. WWE Hall of Famers like Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg occupy NXT while now-retired stars from the independent scene like Adam Pearce and Chris "Abyss" Parks produce on the main roster. While those aforementioned names willingly stepped away from the ring, some of WWE's behind the scenes talent were forced into their backstage roles due to career-ending injuries. Names like Jason Jordan and TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) have a new lease on their wrestling lives by fulfilling producing duties for Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown.
ComicBook
WWE Raw Star Gets "Fired" After Losing Main Event
Bobby Lashley was "fired" on this week's Monday Night Raw after losing to Seth Rollins in the show's main event. "The Visionary" was able to counter Lashley's Spear late in the match via a Pedigree and pinned "The All Mighty" to become the new No. 1 contender for the United States Championship. Lashley was clearly enraged by the referee's three-count and cornered him up against the turnbuckle. This prompted another referee to run out and try and break things up, only to get accidentally elbowed in the face by Lashley.
ComicBook
Why Did WWE Release Bobby Lashley The First Time?
Bobby Lashley was "fired" at the end of this week's Monday Night Raw after putting his hands on a referee and shoving Adam Pearce after losing a No. 1 Contender's match against Seth Rollins. While all signs point to this mere being a storyline for "The All Mighty," he actually was let go by the company back in February 2008. At the time, Lashley had already been a former ECW Champion and WrestleMania headliner, but following a six-month hiatus after having surgery in 2007 he was released from his contract.
ComicBook
Wrestling World Reacts to Vince McMahon's Reported Attempted WWE Return
For the first time in its mainstream iteration, the professional wrestling world is without Vince McMahon in a position of power. The longtime WWE executive retired from his corporate positions as chairman and chief executive officer this past summer in the midst of a sexual misconduct investigation, passing his titles to daughter Stephanie McMahon and former WWE President Nick Khan. On the creative side, Paul "Triple H" Levesque picked up the reins, heading up the on-screen product seen on Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown. This has led to a general uptick in fan investment, as many have praised the product that WWE has produced as of late.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Makes Their WWE Debut
Former AEW star Kylie Rae made her WWE debut ahead of this week's Monday Night Raw during a Main Event taping. After taking part in a WWE tryout last week, she arrived in Milwaukee under the name Briana Ray and took on Dana Brooke. Rae first broke out in the pro wrestling world as one of AEW's earliest signings but requested her release due to personal reasons in the Summer of 2019.
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
ComicBook
The New Day Honored Big E With Their NXT Tag Team Championship Victory
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made history at NXT Deadline on Saturday night by winning the NXT Tag Team Championships. The victory brings The New Day its 12th tag team title reign in WWE, even though Woods and Kingston were without the group's third member, Big E. The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck earlier this year, and while he has recovered to the point where he's fully mobile and no longer requires a neck brace, it's still unclear if/when he'll wrestle again. The two talked about how they honored E with their win during an interview with Sports Illustrated this week.
Dana White's response to 'terrible' UFC 282 headliner? Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant title
LAS VEGAS – Since when is UFC president Dana White one to matchmake immediately after an event? When the night ends without a champion being crowned. With the UFC 282 headliner ending in a split draw, the promotion is moving in a different direction with the vacant light heavyweight title Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) was declared a split draw Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, leaving the 205-pound title up for grabs.
ComicBook
ROH Crowns New Women's Champion at Final Battle
After an exciting opening match at ROH Final Battle, it was time for the ROH Women's Championship match, which featured two stars very familiar with each other. ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez returned from injury several weeks ago and came face to face with her new challenger Athena, and now the two were finally meeting one on one with the Title on the line. They knew each other quite well, so they were able to counter each other's moves and styles throughout the match. Both had a few new tricks too though, but it was Athena who would seal the deal, delivering her finisher from the top rope and pinning Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion.
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
ComicBook
Massive Bray Wyatt Tease Dropped During WWE Raw
Bray Wyatt's logo has been popping up on WWE television ever since the former WWE Champion returned at Extreme Rules, leading fans to believe that he'll be forming a faction with various other wrestlers. The one person who has consistently been haunted by the logo is Alexa Bliss, who famously aligned with The Fiend in late 2020 before betraying him at WrestleMania 37 in a match with Randy Orton (in a storyline that never got a satisfying conclusion). Bliss has been teasing a return to that darker persona over the past few weeks, and after defeating Bayley to become No. 1 contender to the Raw Women's Championship, Bliss was suddenly confronted by the logo again. As if in a trance, she immediately set up Bianca Belair for a Sister Abigail, only to quickly snap out of it and back off.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
Comments / 0