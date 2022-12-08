ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan Posts Heartfelt Anniversary Message to Wife Caroline: PHOTO

By Taylor Cunningham
 5 days ago
(Photo by John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM)

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline are celebrating 16 years of marriage today.

The pair of college sweethearts said “I do” on December 8, 2006—just under one year before he signed a record deal with Capitol Nashville and made it big. The two have since gone on to be parents of two boys, and they later raised Luke’s nephew, Tilden, when he was orphaned in 2014.

While Luke and Caroline have earned a reputation for adoringly tormenting each other with pranks and cracking jokes on social media, Luke took a moment today to set the comedy aside and send a heartfelt tribute to his wife as they celebrate their relationship.

“Happy 16th-anniversary love,” he wrote on Instagram. “It is so amazing sharing this life with you. Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way. I’ve loved you since the second I saw you. It’s truly remarkable what we’ve done together. I love you to the moon and back and here’s to 100 more. Love you.”

Luke Bryan didn’t keep the message completely serious, however. Alongside the sweet tribute, he posted a photo of himself and Caroline in costume. In it, he dons a mullet wig, loud 1990s aviator knockoffs, and no shirt. His wife wears an iridescent visor and a bright shirt, and both of their faces are plastered with cheesy smiles.

Before Getting Married, Luke and Caroline Bryan Had a Long On-Again-Off-Again Relationship

In 2018, Luke shared details about their early courting days with Pickler & Ben. He first met his bride-to-be at a bar when they were students at Georgia Southern University. And while they have an enviable relationship day, they didn’t exactly have an easy journey to the alter.

“We’d date a little in college, and then we’d break up,” he admitted. “And then I would be devastated. We’d get back together, break up. Then she would be devastated.”

“We finally decided we were not going to break up anymore,” Luke continued. “And then I graduate college, and she had two more years, and then we break up again. It was like the Dark Ages for both of us. We were apart for 5½ years, which was kind of a blessing because I went off to Nashville, got all this going. She finished college. She went and actually had a career.”

The couple finally got back together—for good—after Caroline settled into her career. She ended up supporting him as he wrote songs for big names like Billy Currington and Travis Tritt before he finally earned a well-deserved name for himself.

“When we got married, her career supported me when I was making about $10,000 a year,” he added said. “She was the one bringing in the dough.”

Linda Smith
3d ago

Iam glad to see you all acting and being true people. Not fake like some of the singers and wife’s. Happy anniversary to you both. Also it takes a hell of a team to take in family that needs it and don’t treat them like a burden or foster kids.

