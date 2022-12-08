ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-12 enrollment in El Paso school districts post pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso area school districts saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, but that trend appears to be leveling off, at least for some districts. Two of the three largest school districts in El Paso started the academic school year with fewer students in 2022, but that wasn't the case for the Socorro Independent School District.
El Paso Catholic Diocese helps shelter migrants released

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers are needed to help with the surge of migrants being released in El Paso. The resurgence of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border was reported last week. Border Patrol facilities and shelters in El Paso are stressed beyond capacity. Border Patrol officials have...
Santa Teresa High School switches to remote learning due to sewer blockage

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa Teresa High School will switch to remote learning Tuesday because of a blockage in the sewer lines, the Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday evening. "Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to determine when students can safely return to the building," GISD...
Police Investigate Deadly Crash in east El Paso

One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has not been identified, and police...
EPCC offers extended winter hours starting next week

Winter Hours at El Paso Community College begin next week at the Valle Verde Campus. The hours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 19, 20, 29 and 30. Director of Recruitment Services for EPCC, Michael Talamantes said there will be a special incentive for the first 90 students to enroll in four full-time classes.
County leaders approve issuing notice of intent for $100M in non-voter-approved debt

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners on Monday voted to issue a notice of intent for a combined total of $100 million in non-voter-approved debt. Commissioners David Stout, Carlos Leon, and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego voted in favor of issuing a notice of intent to issue $59 million in Certificates of Obligation to fund Tier 1 Essential Public Infrastructure.
Animal Services reminds public to keep pets safe during cold weather

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As temperatures continue to drop, El Paso Animal Services reminds pet owners to keep pets safe and comfortable during the cold and provides several tips. Animal Services has received many calls on pets that have been left outside in freezing temperatures,” said El Paso...
