Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
LCPS: Extra support resources available following death of Organ Mountain H.S. student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is providing additional resources to Organ Mountain High School after a student was killed in a crash on Friday. The school district said more resources will be available this week for emotional support and counseling. The student, a 16-year-old boy,...
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
Crew begins to paint field for 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Preparations for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game began at the University of Texas at El Paso Monday. A crew began the process to paint the field for the Dec. 30 game between UCLA and Pitt. "We cover UTEP Miners in...
1 person killed in a hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in east El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said it was a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on George Dieter Drive and Gateway West. RECCOMENDED: LCPS: Extra...
K-12 enrollment in El Paso school districts post pandemic
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso area school districts saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, but that trend appears to be leveling off, at least for some districts. Two of the three largest school districts in El Paso started the academic school year with fewer students in 2022, but that wasn't the case for the Socorro Independent School District.
El Paso Catholic Diocese helps shelter migrants released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers are needed to help with the surge of migrants being released in El Paso. The resurgence of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border was reported last week. Border Patrol facilities and shelters in El Paso are stressed beyond capacity. Border Patrol officials have...
Santa Teresa High School switches to remote learning due to sewer blockage
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa Teresa High School will switch to remote learning Tuesday because of a blockage in the sewer lines, the Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday evening. "Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to determine when students can safely return to the building," GISD...
Organ Mountain student dead in fatal crash, community urges more police presence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash left a 16 year old dead in Las Cruces on Friday. CBS4 spoke to several Las Crucens who said it's an unfortunate situation that happened and would like to see police be more present to prevent fatal crashes like this one from happening again.
Police Investigate Deadly Crash in east El Paso
One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has not been identified, and police...
Dumpster fire spreads to building, destroys shoe store in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A structure fire that destroyed a building Monday morning in downtown El Paso was knocked down in the afternoon. It happened at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. The fire started in...
EPCC offers extended winter hours starting next week
Winter Hours at El Paso Community College begin next week at the Valle Verde Campus. The hours run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 19, 20, 29 and 30. Director of Recruitment Services for EPCC, Michael Talamantes said there will be a special incentive for the first 90 students to enroll in four full-time classes.
Montwood High School robotics team experiences growth and gives back to community
The Montwood High School robotics program is being recognized as one of the fastest growing programs at the school. Isaiah Villareal is a senior at Montwood High School and has been a part of a robotics team since he was in 5th grade. "In 5th grade I saw a robot...
County leaders approve issuing notice of intent for $100M in non-voter-approved debt
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners on Monday voted to issue a notice of intent for a combined total of $100 million in non-voter-approved debt. Commissioners David Stout, Carlos Leon, and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego voted in favor of issuing a notice of intent to issue $59 million in Certificates of Obligation to fund Tier 1 Essential Public Infrastructure.
Animal Services reminds public to keep pets safe during cold weather
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As temperatures continue to drop, El Paso Animal Services reminds pet owners to keep pets safe and comfortable during the cold and provides several tips. Animal Services has received many calls on pets that have been left outside in freezing temperatures,” said El Paso...
