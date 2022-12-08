ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner’s Prisoner Swap With Russian Viktor Bout Caught on Video: WATCH

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RY1RS_0jcFYT5s00
(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Major news broke on Thursday when the United States and Russia agreed to a prisoner swap. Russia released WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for the release of arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner and Bout crossed paths on Thursday, after the two sides reached an agreement. Cameras captured the two on a UAE tarmac by Russian state media outlet TASS.

There’s not much included in the video, which TMZ Sports shared. It’s unclear if Griner and Bout spoke or even acknowledged each other.

Thursday’s prisoner swap was a one-for-one deal. That means that U.S. Marine and current Russian prisoner Paul Whelan remains in prison. Initially, the United States attempted to get Russia to release both Whelan and Griner in exchange for Bout.

President Joe Biden confirmed the news of Griner’s release with a post on Twitter. “Moments ago, I spoke to Brittney Griner,” Biden wrote. “She is on her way home.”

Griner had been detained in Russia since February. A court found her guilty on drug-related charges and was sentenced to a nine-year prison term in August.

Joe Biden Speaks Out After Brittney Griner’s Release

President Joe Biden and other government officials worked hard to bring Brittney Griner home for several months. Once a deal was struck, he spoke about reaching an agreement with Russia.

“After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones. She should’ve been there all along,” Biden said.

“This is a day we worked toward for a long time. We never stopped pushing for her release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations. And I want to thank all the hardworking public servants across my administration, who worked tirelessly to secure her release.”

Social Media Buzzes After Learning of Prisoner Swap

Social media started buzzing after learning of Brittney Griner’s release. Russia detained the WNBA star for 10 months before her release.

“Thank you President Biden and the State Department for bringing home Brittney Griner,” one person wrote. “Stop going to Russia!”

Another social media user chimed in, “I don’t care about Brittney Griner. I’m glad she’s free and hopefully learns a lesson about breaking the law.”

One individual on Twitter kept U.S. Marine Paul Whelan at the forefront of the conversation. “We cannot forget that Paul Whelan remains a wrongly detained prisoner since 2018,” the user said.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Russian State Television Clowns US for Prisoner Swap Involving Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the United States Friday after a 10-month stay in Russian detainment on drug charges. Griner, who was detained in February, spent 294 days in Russia before President Joe Biden finalized a prisoner swap with Russia Thursday. In exchange for Griner, the U.S. sent convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout (The Merchant of Death) back to Russia. Bout was in the middle of serving a 25-year prison sentence. Charges include of conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles and provide material support to a terrorist organization.
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Reacts to Death of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star David Robinson

Family members connected with Dog the Bounty Hunter have been taking to social media for reactions to David Robinson’s death. Robinson worked alongside Duane “Dog” Chapman for a good period of time. Robinson’s expertise was reportedly in the technical aspect of hunting. Recently, he had his own TV series titled Dog’s Most Wanted. Sadly, Robinson died at 50 years old on Wednesday, November 30.
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs

The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Blasts Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap

After spending the better part of a year in the brutal conditions of a Russian penal colony, WNBA star Brittney Griner finally returned to United States soil before sunrise on Friday morning (December 9). The release was secured with a prison swap between Griner and infamous Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam

This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

607K+
Followers
68K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy