ABILENE, Texas — Feelings of sadness, irritability, and lack of energy are all symptoms of seasonal depression, but there are some ways to manage these feelings. “Certainly, seeking out mental health services like, if that's needed,” said Dr. Dean Pye, the children's mental health supervisor at Betty Hardwick Center. “If those symptoms become so severe that you really are struggling, either speaking to your primary care doctor or another mental health professional is helpful,” said Dr. Pye.

ABILENE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO