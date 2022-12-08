Contact made with men wanted for questioning in Michael Vaughan case; search of neighbor's yard yields no results

Originally published Dec. 8 on KTVB.COM .

The Fruitland Police Department announced Thursday that it used ground-penetrating radar and human remains dogs in another yard, but that no additional evidence was found in the ongoing search for 6-year-old Michael Vaughan.

The department announced the update in a press release.

The yard was near the first yard authorities searched — at 1102 Redwing St. — where human remains dogs indicated that human remains may have been present. Police said there is no indication that Vaughan or his remains was present in any other neighboring yards.

Police did not find Vaughan's remains after the initial excavation at 1102 Redwing St. concluded, but additional evidence is still being processed, police said. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said investigators believe his remains were buried there originally, but then later moved to another location. All human remains dogs brought in to search the yard "alerted," Huff said.

“We remain confident that the evidence shows that Michael’s remains had been moved and the investigation continues as we follow all leads,” Huff said.

Additionally, contact has been made with two men wanted for questioning related to Vaughan's disappearance.

Brandon Shurtliff, 30, of Kuna, and Adrien Lucienne, 32, of Toledo, Ohio, were both named as possibly knowing what happened to Vaughan and where his remains could be located.

Shurtliff is believed to be residing in North Dakota. He has a warrant for his arrest in Canyon County. The warrant is not extraditable, meaning officers cannot send Shurtliff back from North Dakota on that specific warrant.

Lucienne is believed to be in Ohio.

Thursday's release said that contact was made with both Shurtliff and Lucienne, and that police thank those in the community for helping to provide information on their whereabouts.

Both men were living with Stacey Wondra and Sarah Wondra at 1102 Redwing St. when Vaughan disappeared in July 2021. Sarah Wondra was charged on Nov. 11 with the failure to report Vaughan's death. She was later declared mentally unfit to proceed in court.

Stacey Wondra is currently residing in the Washington County jail on unrelated charges.

The couple's home was searched and their backyard was excavated after Sarah Wondra's arrest, because police said they had credible information that Vaughan's remains were in the yard. The credible information came from one person living in the house, but police will not say whom.

Police encourage those with information to come forward. Tips can be sent to the Fruitland Police Department 208-452-3110; tipsters may remain anonymous. Other ways to submit information are by contacting findmichael@fruitland.org or Crime Stoppers at 343COPS.com .

